Xi: China will import more than 170 billion dollars in goods from CEECs over 5 years





China plans to import more than $ 170 billion in goods from Central and Eastern European countries (CEECs) over the next five years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the China-CEEC summit on Tuesday in Beijing. Stating that China is willing to increase its imports from CEECs, Xi said the country aims to double the number of agricultural products imported from the region and has set a goal of increasing the volume of trade in agricultural products by 50%. According to President Xi, China will accelerate the establishment of a new development model, with dual circulation, which takes the domestic market as a pillar and allows domestic and foreign markets to strengthen each other. The country will also strive to promote greater openness by relaxing regulations, management and standards, and will continuously create a market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment. China’s continued development and openness will provide a strong boost for the recovery and growth of the world economy, which will also provide a wider space for China-CEEC cooperation, Xi said. According to him, compared to nine years ago, the volume of trade between China and the CEECs has increased by nearly 85% and the number of bilateral tourism exchanges has almost quadrupled. Meanwhile, the China-Europe freight train covers most of the CEECs, with more than 30,000 trains in operation. A large number of cooperation projects such as the port of Piraeus in Greece, the Smederevo steel plant in Serbia and the Peljesac bridge in Croatia have also achieved satisfactory results, Xi said. He also stressed that China and CEECs should set up an e-commerce dialogue mechanism and a public health industry alliance. The president also praised member states for “taking early steps” to partner with China under the Belt and Road initiative, saying they are showing an innovative and pioneering spirit. China and CEECs took steps early on to explore the possibility of aligning interregional cooperation with Belt and Road cooperation, making Central and Eastern Europe the first region where all countries have signed cooperation agreements. Belt and Road, Xi said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos