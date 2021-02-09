Adham: 3-day quarantine for ministers only allowed with bubble overseas itinerary





KUALA LUMPUR, February 9 – Dr Adham Baba today clarified that he would only allow a shortened three-day self-isolation period for ministers returning from abroad if they strictly followed an itinerary of bubble. The health minister stressed that if cabinet members do not follow a bubble route – in which the delegation only meets its counterparts abroad without taking part in other outside activities between official meetings – then they would be subject to 10 days of quarantine as usual, like others overseas. returnees. Each Cabinet Minister must seek the approval of the Prime Minister and Cabinet before traveling abroad. Only a strict bubble route can be allowed for this purpose, Dr Adham said. Blue code. I will evaluate and if they don’t follow a bubble work tour route, we leave for 10 days. It’s clear. Dr Adham added that officials in ministerial delegations abroad would be subject to a 10-day quarantine upon their return to Malaysia, regardless of their bubble route. He also said ministers would undergo a blood sample test upon arrival in Malaysia ahead of their home quarantine, like other Malaysians returning from overseas. The health minister did not respond whether Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who visited Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on February 4 on a one-day trip, had been the subject of three or ten quarantine days. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein yesterday paid a working visit to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to meet with his counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation. Dr Adham had signed the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control (Exemption) Order 2021 – which will be in effect from today until August 1 – which allowed ministers to return to Malaysia after visits officials abroad to undergo observation for three days before their safe discharge. to the public. The ministers’ order has sparked widespread public outrage and double-barreled complaints, as medical experts and lawmakers from all walks of life say the incubation period for the virus can be up to 14 days. The hashtag #AdhamBabaLetakJawatan is trending on Twitter. Since December 13, the Malaysian Ministry of Health has shortened the quarantine period for overseas returnees and close contacts of Covid-19 cases from 14 to 10 days, following a review of the data international clinics. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last October that for most people infected with Covid-19, isolation can usually be interrupted 10 days after symptoms appear and fever has healed for at least 24 hours. For those who never develop symptoms, the self-quarantine can be stopped 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test.

