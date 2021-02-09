Beginning of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial: “Serious crime” or simply “theater”?





WASHINGTON – Donald Trump’s historic second Senate impeachment trial is an undertaking unlike any other in U.S. history, with the defeated former president accused by the House of inciting a violent mob attack on the US Capitol to overturn elections in what prosecutors say is “the gravest constitutional crime.”

Trump’s lawyers insist at trial on Tuesday that he is not guilty on one count of “incitement to insurgency,” his fiery words being just a figure of speech, so even as he encouraged a rallying crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency. The Capitol siege on January 6 stunned the world as rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s certification of victory.

No witnesses should be called, in part because senator jurors, forced to flee for their safety, will be presented with graphic videos recorded that day. Held at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump refused a request for testimony.

The first president to face charges after leaving office and the first to be indicted twice for serious crimes and misdemeanors while in office, Trump continues to challenge the civic norms and traditions of the country even in case of defeat. Security remains extremely strict at the Capitol. While an acquittal is likely, the trial will test the nation’s attitude to his brand of presidential power, the resolve of Democrats to prosecute him, and the loyalty of Trump’s Republican allies who defend him.

“When trying to make sense of a second Trump trial, the public should keep in mind that Donald Trump was the first president to refuse to accept his defeat,” said Timothy Naftali, associate clinical professor at the New York University and expert on The Richard Nixon Impeachment Saga, which ended with Nixon’s resignation rather than his impeachment.

“This trial is one way to have this difficult national conversation about the difference between dissent and insurgency,” Naftali said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Biden would be busy with the business of the presidency and not spend much time watching the televised debates. “He will leave it to his former colleagues in the Senate,” she said.

In the filings, the former president’s lawyers launched a broad attack on the House case, dismissing the trial as “political theater” on the same floor of the crowded Senate.

Trump’s supporters are preparing to challenge both the constitutionality of the trial and any suggestion that he was responsible for the insurgency. They suggest that Trump was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he encouraged his supporters to protest on Capitol Hill, and they argue that the Senate has no right to try Trump now that he has left office.

House impeachment officials, in their own documents, claimed that Trump had “betrayed the American people” and that there was no valid excuse or defense.

“His incitement to insurgency against the United States government – which has disrupted the peaceful transfer of power – is the most serious constitutional crime ever committed by a president,” Democrats said.

With the senators assembled as an impeachment court, the trial will begin Tuesday with a debate and a vote on whether it is constitutionally permissible to prosecute the former president, an argument that could resonate with Republicans keen to vote. to acquit Trump without being seen to forgive his behavior. .

Under an agreement between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, opening arguments would begin at noon Wednesday, with until 4 p.m. on either side for introductions.

After that, there are hours for deliberations, witnesses, and oral argument. The trial was scheduled to end Friday night for the Jewish Sabbath, but Trump’s defense team withdrew their request, concerned about the delay, and now the trial can continue over the weekend and into next week.

A presidential impeachment trial is among the most serious of Senate proceedings, conducted only three times before, leading to acquittals for Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and then Trump last year.

Usually, senators sit at their desks on such occasions, but the COVID-19 crisis has even turned that tradition upside down. Instead, Senators will be allowed to spill, in the “Marble Hall” right next to the Senate, where the proceedings will be broadcast on television, and in the public galleries above the chamber, to reflect of social distance, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Trump’s second impeachment trial is expected to diverge from the long and complicated case of a year ago. In this case, Trump was accused of privately pressuring Ukraine to dig up the dirt on Biden, then Democratic rival for the presidency.

This time around, the rhetoric of Trump’s “stop the flight” rally and storming of Capitol Hill unfolded in full view of the world. The trial could be over in half the time.

The Democratic-led House impeached the president quickly, a week after the most violent attack on Congress in more than 200 years. Five people died, including a woman shot by police inside the building and a policeman who died the day after her injuries.

House prosecutors should rely on videos from the siege, as well as inflammatory rhetoric from Trump refusing to concede the election, to make their case. His new defense team has announced plans to counter with its own cache of videos of Democratic politicians giving fiery speeches.

At first repelled by the graphic images of the attack, a number of Republican senators cooled their criticism as the following weeks provided some distance.

Senators were sworn in as jurors late last month, shortly after Biden’s inauguration, but the trial was delayed as Democrats focused on confirming the new president’s initial cabinet choices and the Republicans sought to stall.

At the time, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky forced a vote to quash the trial as unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. The 45 Republican votes in favor of Paul’s measure suggest the near impossibility of securing a conviction in a Senate where Democrats hold 50 seats, but a two-thirds vote – or 67 senators – would be needed to condemn Trump.

Only five Republicans joined Democrats in defeating Paul’s motion: Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

