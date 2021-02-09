India, Afghanistan sign deal for new roadblock, PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan to end a spike in violence, as the two countries signed an agreement to build a dam for supplies in the city of Kabul.

Modi expressed his concern over an upsurge in violence in Afghanistan during a virtual meeting with President Ashraf Ghani, saying the two countries want a region free from terrorism. Ghani sought guarantees for a stable Afghanistan and, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, said the world must call on all stakeholders to stop donating shrines and stop interfering in the affairs of their neighbors.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar signed the memorandum of understanding for the construction of the Lalandar or Shatoot dam, which will meet the drinking water needs of two million people in Kabul, provide irrigation water to neighboring areas and rejuvenate irrigation and drainage networks.

The project is a sign of India’s continued engagement in Afghanistan amid the troubled peace process with the Taliban and a sustained wave of violence targeting officials, civil society activists and journalists in the towns in this war-torn country. The agreement was signed the day eight people were killed in four targeted attacks in Kabul.

We are concerned about the growing violence in Afghanistan. Innocent citizens, journalists and activists are being cowardly targeted. We have called for an immediate end to the violence and we support an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. Violence and peace neutralize each other and the two cannot coexist, said Modi, speaking in Hindi.

From Badakhshan to Nimroz and from Herat to Kandahar, I want to assure all Afghan brothers and sisters that India is by your side. With every step of your journey of patience, courage and determination, India will stay with you. No outside force can stop the development of Afghans or the Indo-Afghan friendship, he said.

Modi said the two countries, as close neighbors and strategic partners, want to see a region free from issues of terrorism and extremism, and New Delhi supports an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and controlled peace process. by the Afghans.

Ghani spoke about India’s role in efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan and said: We are at an open moment in history, a moment of great opportunity and simultaneously and sadly, [of] great threat … India, he added, has given principled support to the end state of a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan.

Regional and international consensus on guarantees for a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is essential, Ghani said. We must ask the world to call on all stakeholders to respect the rules of sovereignty in international relations, to stop giving sanctuaries and to stop interfering in the affairs of their neighbors, he said, in an apparent reference to the role of Pakistans in the region.

He added that peace in Afghanistan is within reach if the parties and their supporters in the Taliban adopt a real political solution, but the Afghans will not submit to surrender. We have to understand that our heroic security forces are not defeated, nor have we lost our will or our ability to serve our people.

If Afghanistan is left in limbo, the consequences for the region and the world will be dire, Ghani warned.

The Taliban have been accused of violence across Afghanistan. The group’s leaders live in Pakistan and a recent video features senior Taliban negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar, claiming that the group makes all decisions about the peace process after consulting Pakistani leaders.

The Shahtoot Dam is the second major dam built by India in Afghanistan, after the Friendship Dam or the Salma Dam, inaugurated by Modi and Ghani in June 2016. The MoU on the dam reflects the India’s strong and long-term commitment to the socio-economic development of Afghanistan and the lasting partnership between our two countries, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan has in the past opposed plans to build the dam on a tributary of the Kabul River that flows into its Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, saying the project would reduce water flow.

India has completed more than 400 projects in Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, and its pledges totaling $ 3 billion make it the region’s largest donor. Last year India shipped 75,000 tonnes of wheat as aid to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar port, and on Sunday provided 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine.

Ghani described the donation of vaccines as an act of exceptional generosity and thanked India for the donation of water that will flow from the Shahtoot Dam. The new reservoir will help restore the natural beauty of Kabul that has captured the imagination of [Mughal emperor] Babur and generations of renowned poets, he says.

Modi and Ghani both quoted author Rabindranath Tagores’ short story Kabuliwala, while referring to the old ties between the two sides and the Afghan President said: Today on behalf of Kabuliwalas I would like to tell you a big thank you.

Ghani said India-backed projects including the Salma Dam, Parliament Building, 1,000 annual scholarships and power lines have changed people’s lives, while an air corridor with the India has been extended to over 50 countries and the land corridor from Chabahar to Zaranj is a symbol of great strength.

Modi said these projects have strengthened the friendship between India and Afghanistan. The same friendship was observed during the Covid-19 epidemic. Whether it is medicine and PPE, or the supply of vaccines made in India, the needs of the Afghans have always been important to us and will remain so, he said.