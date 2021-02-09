Fox News calls for dismissal of Smartmatic lawsuit, calling for First Amendment protection for coverage of Donald Trump charges – Deadline





Fox News calls for the dismissal of Smartmatic’s $ 2.7 billion defamation lawsuit, saying it provided newsworthy information protected by the First Amendment by presenting President Donald Trump’s surrogates and their false claims that the voting systems company was involved in voter fraud.

The network and its parent company, Fox Corp., argued in a motion to dismiss (read it here) that Smartmatic could have a libel case against Trump’s surrogates if they “fabricated evidence or told lies with it.” real malice ”, but not against“ the media who covered their allegations and allowed them to try to substantiate them.

“When a sitting president and his surrogates claim that an election has been rigged, the public has a right to know what they are claiming, period,” the network said in its motion. “When a sitting president and his deputies sue to challenge the results of an election, the public has a right to know the substance of their claims and what evidence supports them, period. In this context, questioning the President’s attorneys is a fully protected First Amendment activity, whether or not those attorneys can substantiate their claims. Here, Fox was providing precisely that kind of newsworthy information – usually allowing the presidential surrogates to explain their claims and evidence on their own.

They added: “It is too important to provide a forum for people of interest to make statements that can be tested in the crucible of vigorous debate to allow legal action against the media, rather than against those who do. these statements.

The motion to dismiss was filed on behalf of Fox Corp. and Fox News, but not the other defendants named in the Smartmatic lawsuit. They include three Fox News Media personalities, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro, and two Trump backups who were guests on their shows, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

On Friday, the day after the Smartmatic complaint was filed, Fox News confirmed that it had canceled Dobbs’ Fox Business show Lou Dobbs Tonight.

Smartmatic sued Fox Corp on Thursday. and Fox News, claiming in a 285-page lawsuit that its reputation was the network and that its reputation was “irreparably damaged” when some of its personalities and guests targeted the company as responsible for rigging the election results.

In their trial, Smartmatic accuses the defendants, disappointed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election, of making up the story of the company’s involvement in electoral fraud. Smartmatic identified 13 Fox News segments from November and December, in which on-air personalities and guests suggested or said the company “stole the 2020 US election,” according to their complaint.

Smartmatic’s claims aren’t just about what guests told on-air hosts, but what some of those Fox News numbers themselves said.

Among other things, Smartmatic pointed to a November 12 broadcast where Dobbs falsely claimed that Smartmatic and Dominion, another voting systems company, had sent servers out of the country. Dobbs said: “And by the way, states, as you well know by now, don’t have the ability to meaningfully verify the votes cast because the servers are elsewhere and are considered proprietary and they don’t. will not touch them. It will not allow them to be affected.

But in its motion to reject, Fox News said Bartiromo, Dobbs, Pirro and other figures “have repeatedly informed viewers” that Smartmatic has denied that its technology was involved in election manipulation, and asked Giuliani , Powell and other Trump surrogates if they could justify the claims.

The network said in its motion that “to the extent that the hosts themselves have described the allegations of the President, Giuliani and Powell, they have done so by asking guests for comment. This, of course, cannot be a ground for defamation, as the press could not cover a public controversy if it could be sued simply for repeating the potentially defamatory allegations of a third party by asking others to respond, to comment, prove or disprove. “

Smartmatic, Fox News said on file, “simply points to instances where hosts have offered the type of colorful commentary they can expect to provide in an interview.”

The network said in its motion that “the distinction between protected speech and actionable defamation cannot be reduced to whether a commentator expresses doubt as to whether a guest can prove his statements worthy of interest.

In December, after Smartmatic sent Fox News a request to retract, Fox News aired a fact-checking segment with voting technology expert Eddie Perez on shows hosted by Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro. Perez has refuted many claims about the company.

In its motion to dismiss, Fox News also argued that Smartmatic is a public figure, which means it would have to prove that the network “published the contested statements with real nastiness – a conscious or reckless disregard for the truth. .

“Smartmatic cannot go beyond the pleading stage unless it alleges facts proving that Fox knowingly or recklessly tampered with its coverage on Smartmatic,” the network said. “Smartmatic’s complaint does not allege any such thing. At most, Smartmatic alleges Fox failed to investigate guest statements in advance, a theory dismissed by a Supreme Court precedent.

Fox News is represented by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, who said in a statement: “This lawsuit strikes at the heart of the First Amendment. Smartmatic’s theory is fundamentally incompatible with the reality of the modern information network and the deeply rooted principles of free speech law. Clement was Solicitor General under George W. Bush.

The network said in a statement, “Fox News has decided to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit as it is without merit. If the First Amendment means anything, it means Fox cannot be held responsible for fair reporting and commenting on competing claims in a hotly contested and actively contested election. We are proud of our election coverage, which follows the highest tradition of American journalism.

A spokesperson for Smartmatic did not immediately return a request for comment.

The motion to dismiss was filed in the New York Supreme Court and it also argued that Smartmatic has an increased standard of evidence under the state’s anti-SLAPP law, which is designed to deter litigation aimed at stifle freedom of expression.

The network also said their arguments “force the dismissal” of claims against Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro, who “necessarily have the right to raise additional arguments for dismissal or join this motion once served.

Fox News is also seeking to remove Fox Corp. as a respondent, arguing that the parent company is not supposed to have had “any direct involvement or control over the speakers and statements at issue”.

