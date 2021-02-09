Politics
PPP believes Jokowi does not need to issue a Perppu related to election law
Merdeka.com – The vice-chairman of Commission II of the PKB faction of the DPR, Luqman Hakim, proposed to President Joko Widodo to issue a Perppu regulation to replace an article of Law No. 7 of 2007 regarding general elections (Election Law).
The Perppu is used to replace Article 383, paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) of the Election Law concerning the provisions relating to the time of the counting of votes in the TPS. Luqman believed that the counting process caused the exhaustion and death of KPPS agents.
Baleg member of the PPP faction, Achmad Baidowi said it was not necessary to issue a Perppu to change this. KPPS agents who were exhausted to death, he said, need to see their medical history.
“There is no need for a Perppu, because the point is that the 2019 election is also going on, the question then the debate is that the number of victims should be checked for the medical history of each organizer of the KPPS, “he said on Tuesday. (9/2).
According to him, the duty in the future is to check the history of the KPPS so that events such as the 2019 elections do not happen again. There, the KPU can issue PKPUs related to the medical requirements to become a member of the KPPS.
“Are they correct because the cause is what is a history of congenital disease, it remains to be regulated in the PKPU that to become an organizer at the level of the KPPS must meet a good medical check-up,” he said said.
“After all, yesterday in the Pilkada (2020) during the pandemic with a health threat that turned out to be possible and healthy,” he continued.
Awiek came up with another solution so that the KPPS officers did not get tired. Namely reducing the number of voters in polling stations (TPS).
“Or to reduce the load, it could be that the number of voters at each TPS is reduced, redistributed. If previously a maximum of 300 could be a maximum of 150, for example, it is even faster. what, we are just consistent in the implementation of laws and regulations (electoral law), ”he concluded.
“I hope that until the elections of 2024, the revision of the electoral law is not open. I urge you all to convince the President to publish a Perppu related to the counting of the votes which must be completed that day, ”said Luqman, in a discussion held by Indicators, Monday (8/2).
Luqman estimated that if the article was not changed, more and more officials from the Organizing Voting Group (KPPS) would die.
Luqman explained that the perppu could set up a new vote counting mechanism, so that it doesn’t take many victims.
“If the count was not necessary to complete that day, for example (the count) could be based on the working hours, if the working hours ended, the process at the polling station would stop, then there would be a security process so that there was no worry about the fraud, ”Lukman said.
However, Luqman pointed out that from the start his faction rejected the revision of Law No. 10 of 2016 regarding Pilkada. [eko]
