



Tesla Inc. has issued back-to-back mea culpas within days in China, showing deference to government officials in stark contrast to CEO Elon Musks’ years of fighting in the United States. Shortly after state media reported on Monday that five Chinese regulators had summoned representatives from Tesla on several quality and safety issues, the company pledged to strictly adhere to Chinese laws and regulations and to strengthen compliance. internal management. Last week, the automaker said it was sorry that a staff member accused the nationwide grid of damaging a customer’s electric vehicle. Musk, 49, was much more fiery at home. When the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the CEO for his 2018 tweets claiming he had secured funding to privatize Tesla, Musk blasted him, calling him the Shorts Vendor Enrichment Commission and claiming that ‘he did not respect the agency. He hung up on the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board earlier that year after an irritable call about his investigation into a fatal Model X crash involving autopilot. Last year, Musk called for coronavirus shutdown orders that forced Tesla to idle his fascist California auto plant and threatened to move the company out of California before reopening the plant in defiance of government orders local. Growing importance The difference in tone may reflect China’s growing importance to Teslas’ fortune. The Model 3 maker generated more revenue outside the United States for the first time last year, with the opening of its factory on the outskirts of Shanghai more than doubling sales in the country. Government authorities have gone to great lengths to help the company return to work following the Covid-19 disruption. Tesla sincerely accepts the government’s advice and thinks deeply about the company’s malfunctions, he said in a statement sent via WeChat on Monday. In response to the quality issues reported by consumers, including abnormal acceleration and battery fires, the automaker will launch a systematic investigation and better contribute to the healthy development of the Chinese new energy vehicle market. Xis lenses Teslas’s local unit explicitly aligned itself with President Xi Jinpings’ economic goals, pledging earlier this month to invest more effort to help China meet the peak carbon and neutrality target in carbon. In October, a press release from a Chinese-language company said that Teslas planned to export Shanghai-made Model 3s to Europe would help China’s new dual circulation development structure, a direct benchmark to Xis’ plan to make the country more autonomous and therefore resistant to Western pressure. Yet Tesla has seen other recent setbacks in China. In November, an editorial by the state-run Xinhua News Agency called Tesla unreasonable and arrogant towards Chinese consumers when he accused them of having to recall around 30,000 imported Model S and Model X vehicles. After steadily surpassing electric vehicle sales in China with the Model 3 sedan, Tesla could experience explosive sales growth in the coming months thanks to increasing production of its locally-built Model Y crossover, the secretary-general of APC, Cui Dongshu. The company will also face stiffer competition from local competitors, including NIO Inc. and XPeng Inc., and international automakers, including Volkswagen AG.

