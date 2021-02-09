Turk Eximbank and Hungarian export agency sign reinsurance agreement





ANKARA Turk Eximbank on Monday signed a reinsurance cooperation agreement with MEHIB, Hungary’s official export credit agency, Turkey’s trade minister said on Monday. The agreement aims to facilitate insurance / reinsurance support for projects undertaken jointly by Turkish and Hungarian companies in third countries, with a faster and more efficient loan award process using single documentation and common financial conditions. “This agreement will aim to meet the financing needs of the business community of the two countries in projects to be carried out in third countries,” Ruhsar Pekcan said at a press conference. “Our mutual trade has reached 2.7 billion dollars, and efforts continue to reach the 6 billion dollar target set by our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Hungarian Prime Minister,” added Pekcan. Turk Eximbank has established similar strategic collaboration programs with other financial institutions and regional / multinational banks.

Previously, it signed reinsurance cooperation agreements with export credit institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Denmark. The first concrete transaction under reinsurance agreements came after the signing of the agreement with UKEF, the British export support organization, in July 2020. The agreement, which aims to build power plants in Iraq, includes the export of goods and services from Turkey. Noting that there are tenders for high-speed trains and electric buses in Hungary, Pekcan said Turkish companies have a good chance of getting the tenders. She said she asked the Hungarian Foreign Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto to help Turkish businessmen and staff working in Hungary to obtain a "D" (long term) visa. Speaking about the issue of transit documents between the two countries, she said: "We still have problems with our trucks waiting at the Romanian-Hungarian border. "Our carriers are having problems with the electronic registration system," added the minister.







