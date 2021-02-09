Donald Trump’s 3 means of impeachment (opinion)





They put forward three arguments: that he cannot be tried because he is president any longer; that his pre-riot statements are protected by the First Amendment; and finally, that he truly believes the election was stolen from him.

The first argument lacks merit. Constitutional scholars generally agree that a former president can be tried by the Senate after leaving office.

These votes should carry enormous weight, as the Constitution grants the Senate “the sole power to judge all indictments”.

Their next argument is that Trump’s fiery statements to the crowd – “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have any more countries” – are protected by the First Amendment discourse. Lawyers also allege that he was referring to “the need to fight for electoral security in general” when he said this.

The fundamental case, around which Trump has adapted his defense, is the 1969 Supreme Court decision in Brandenburg v. Ohio. There, the court ruled that political speech is not protected if it is “intended to incite or produce imminent lawless action” and “likely to incite or produce such action”. The question, then, is whether Trump intended to incite imminent illegal behavior, and whether his words were likely to do so.

There is a lot of evidence that Trump’s words were likely to prompt the crowd to immediately commit illegal action. We heard Trump, in his rally just before the siege, tell his supporters to “fight like hell.” We heard him say: “We will soon be marching towards the Capitol building” to “peacefully and patriotically” be heard. And we saw the crowds go through the barricades, storm the building and temporarily stop the counting of the electoral votes. Five people died on Capitol Hill that day, including Capitol Hill cop Brian Sicknick, and dozens of rioters were charged with federal and local crimes. While Trump can now say he was only talking about future election security, many rioters tell a different story. A man told the FBI that he visited Capitol Hill in response to the president’s request that all “patriots” come to Washington.

Given these facts, the only real question for the Senate is whether Trump intended to incite an insurgency. In his brief, Trump tries to limit the scope of impeachment to his statement: “If you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.”

This statement shows some of Trump’s intentions; we don’t have to guess what he was thinking because he told his supporters to “fight”, which they did. But the Senate has other ways of determining Trump’s state of mind. House impeachment officials plan to present evidence that Trump’s rallying speech was the culmination of a long effort to overturn the 2020 election and prevent Congress from certifying the election.

Evidence will likely include Trump’s tweets, his involvement in the so-called “Stop the Steal” campaign, his demand in a phone call later made public that the Georgian Secretary of State “finds” he is voting for, and all his statements to rally. Beyond that, senators should carefully consider Trump’s argument that his real concern was election security. Trump’s own words contradict this, and it defies common sense to believe that Trump rallied his supporters on the very spot and day the 2020 votes were due to be certified, just to discuss security for the next big ones. federal elections. In 2022.

For his third and most troubling argument, Trump doubled down on his “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump’s lawyers argue, in convoluted language, that his statements about fraud in the 2020 election were true: “There is insufficient evidence on the basis of which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th President’s statements were correct or not, and therefore denies that they were false. ” They further claim – without presenting any evidence – that the election results were “suspect” due to the electoral changes linked to Covid.

In other words, Trump is sticking to the “big lie”. It was this lie, and the attack of the flames of anger on him, that led to the attack on the Capitol. As law professor Steve Vladeck noted, this defense amounts to saying that his conduct was “justified” because he believed it to be true. But believing his words to be true is no defense. If anything, it’s an admission of guilt. He provides his motivation for wanting to incite the crowd. It is also not clear that Trump has any evidence to back up his unproven claims. He rejected a request to testify in the Senate and his legal teams have never proven fraud in the courts. In fact, they lost 61 of the 62 lawsuits they had brought. Many of these cases have rejected the very arguments that Trump is making here.

Trump’s defenses have significant legal and factual flaws. But that doesn’t mean that offering them at trial should be prohibited. His right to a defense is a fundamental principle of our criminal justice system, enshrined in our founding documents. Every day, in courtrooms across the country, individuals mount defenses with major legal and factual loopholes. Typically, however, problematic defenses fail when reviewed by an impartial judge and jury. It won’t happen here. Trump’s defenses will not be put to an impartial jury; they will be presented to the United States Senate.

Senate jurors will take an oath to consider Trump’s defenses “without prejudice or sympathy.” Senators can honor this oath by following the lead of their constituents who serve as jurors, and by viewing Trump’s arguments with common sense and reasonableness. For the sake of the American people and our democratic system of government, we should all hope that they will.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos