PM Modi becomes moved and sends tears to Ghulam Nabi Azad





Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional on Tuesday as he recalled the years he worked with incumbent opposition leader and Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad. When a terrorist attack occurred in Jammu and Kashmir and the pilgrim Gujaratis found themselves stranded, he (Azad) called me, the prime minister said with tears in his eyes. He took care of these people as you would a member of your family. Modi also recalled several other occasions when the two opposing leaders had shared a laugh or jokes while sharing a special camaraderie in Parliament. Before getting into electoral politics, I met Ghulam Nabi Azad ji, he said. He told reporters that while you might see us fighting in televised debates, under the roof of this House, we are family. Read also | PM Modi will likely respond to presidents’ speech in Lok Sabha on February 10 Modi added that he values ​​Azad as a friend and that his doors will always be open to the outgoing opposition leader. Azad is expected to retire on February 15. ALSO WATCH | PM Modi cries during farewell speech to Ghulam Nabi Azad Anyone who takes over for them will have a problem; they will have to work very hard to fill his shoes, Modi said. Rajya Sabha President Venkaiah Naidu also bade farewell to four outgoing MPs from Jammu and Kashmir. Azad has been a voice of common sense for this nation, Naidu said. He has been a veteran of this House for 28 years. The Chamber has benefited greatly from his contributions. The Rajya Sabha will not have representatives from Jammu and Kashmir by February 15, when the four members of the Union Territory (UT) upper house carved out of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir in 2019 will complete their term. As UT does not currently have an elected assembly, there will be no representatives in the upper house of parliament until the J&K elections take place. Two MPs from the People’s Democratic Party, Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mir Mohammed Fayaz, will see their terms end on February 10 and 15, respectively. Azad will see his term end on February 15 and the Bharatiya Janata Partys Shamsher Singh Manhas on February 10.

