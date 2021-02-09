Prime Minister Imran Khan shares insightful video on Muslim philosopher Ibn Arabi





On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared an in-depth video on the understanding of famous Muslim philosopher and Sufi Ibn Arabi on his Instagram account.

The caption for the video reads, For those interested in Sufism and the genius of Ibn-E-Arabi should take some time, sit alone and listen to this comment from @dahlenbror. The video is a commentary by a researcher, Filip Holm, who runs a channel with the name, Lets Talk Religion.

The video talks about Ibn Arabi’s spiritual mastery and his deep knowledge of various topics in life. Holms says Ibn Arabi was blessed with divine gifts and experiences of spiritual enlightenment.

American woman embraced Islam after watching Dirilis Ertugrul

Ibn Arabi was an Andalusian Arab Muslim scholar, poet, mystic, philosopher and influential in Islamic thought. He studied Islamic sciences with many professors in North Africa and Andalusia. He traveled extensively in his life in the region of Iraq and Anatolia, eventually settling in Damascus in 1223. He trained his disciples and wrote prolifically until his death in November 1240.

General interest in the life and works of Ibn Arabi grew again following the airing of popular popular Turkish historical series, Dirilis Ertugrul, starring the character of Ibn Arabi.

Previously, influenced by the character of Ibn Arabi, a 60-year-old American embraced Islam after watching the popular Turkish series Dirilis Ertugrul. The lady resides in Wisconsin and chose to be named Khadija after embracing Islam.

I looked at it, the details about it. So I started to watch, said Khadija. She added that after watching a few episodes of the series, her interest in Islam grew and she started reading about religion.

Speaking about the series, Khadija said, “It was a story I didn’t know anything about. She attributed her conversion to Islam to the inspiring role of the 13th-century philosopher and Sufi Ibn Arabi played by Turkish actor Osman Soykut in the series.

The woman claimed that it was Ibn Arabi’s dialogues that gave new meaning to her life. His words and dialogue made him cry several times.

Ayeza Khan and Ertugruls Aslihan to jointly work on Maria Bs 2021 lawn campaign

She added that she started watching the series because of her interest in the story. The series then connected her to the side of Islam that she didn’t know about.

