Melania Trump’s revealing book lawsuit dropped against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff





A Department of Justice official did not elaborate, saying: The department assessed the case and concluded that the termination without prejudice was in the best interests of the United States based on the facts and the law.

In an emailed statement, Wolkoff’s attorney Lorin L. Reisner said: We are very pleased that the Department of Justice is dismissing this lawsuit.

Wolkoff, 50, had a 15-year friendship with Melania Trump before being ousted in 2018 as the first lady’s unpaid senior adviser in a scandal involving President Donald Trumps over a $ 107 million inauguration. Wolkoff said she felt betrayed when news accounts focused on $ 26 million paid to her event planning company ahead of the grand opening. Most of the money went to fund events, and she personally withheld $ 484,126, The Washington Post reported.

Wolkoff and Simon & Schuster’s subsidiary, Gallery Books, had both called the trial a blatant attempt by Donald and Melania Trump to use the Justice Department to pursue their personal interests, silencing and intimidating a critic for protected speech by the First Amendment.

When the complaint was filed, the Trump administration claimed that Wolkoff had entered into a formal agreement that included, among other things, the treatment of non-public, privileged and / or confidential information.

In the book, marketed as a scathing eye-opener since its September 1 release, Wolkoff described what she saw as mismanagement of the Donald Trumps inauguration. But the former right-wing event planner of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour created a bigger media storm in October by playing snippets of phone conversations she started secretly recording with Melania Trump in February. 2018.

In the tapes, the first lady uses vulgar language to talk about her frustrations at critical media coverage, her expectations about her role in planning Christmas decorations for the White House, advocating for the separation of migrant children’s administrations in the US-Mexico border and the fight against pornography star Stormy Daniels. Donald Trump has denied having an affair with the adult film actress, although Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted paying silent money to silence her.

Lawyers who represented government whistleblowers and the media criticized the trial, calling it an abuse of resources to punish a presidential critic. They also said the agreement between the first lady’s office and Wolkoff limiting the disclosure of information beyond classified data is unenforceable.

