The opposition did not involve any institution in politics: Marryum – Pakistan





Posted on February 09, 2021 1:18 PM

The country’s economy has been contaminated, said Marryum Aurangzeb.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that opposition parties had not drawn any national institutions into politics.

Speaking to the media, the PML-N leader said Pakistan’s constitution did not allow any national institution to interfere in politics. The country’s economy has been contaminated, she added.

Marryum Aurangzeb said the jobs were only available for “friends of Bani Gala”. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has been exercising his “incompetent” political skills for two and a half years in Pakistan, she said.

On the other hand, Ahsan Iqbal, secretary general of the ML-N, said that the promulgation of an ordinance despite the lack of a two-thirds majority in parliament is the height of ignorance of the government of the day.

Ahsan Iqbal, while speaking to reporters outside the Lahore Tribunal of Responsibility, alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to issue Senate tickets to his friends.

He added that the presidential order was an attempt to put pressure on the Supreme Court.

The PML-N leader, while announcing that his party would challenge the presidential ordinance on open voting in the Senate, said Pakistan’s constitution cannot be amended just for the benefit of friends of Imran Khan.

He also asked the Supreme Court to reject the presidential reference on open-ballot senatorial elections.

