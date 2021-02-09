Prime Minister Modi collapses as he bids farewell to retiring MPs in Rajya Sabha





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad became emotional in Rajya Sabha during farewell speeches by outgoing MPs on Tuesday, both recalling a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir 15 years ago. Both referred to the terrorist attack during farewell speeches by four outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs, including Azad. Azad with Nazir Ahmed Lavay (February 15), Shamser Singh Manhas and Mir Mohd Fayaz (February 10) retire from Rajya Sabha in the following week and the Upper House bade farewell. With the retirement of these four deputies, Jammu and Kashmir will no longer have a representative in the upper chamber, the Union territory having no elected assembly to elect the deputies. In addition, the post of Leader of the Opposition was opened with the names of top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, P Chidambaram, Digvijay Singh and Anand Sharma circling. Modi said: “I am afraid that after Azad, whoever succeeds him will have very big boots to fill because he cared not only about his party but also about the country, as well as the House. It is not a small business is a big thing. “ Referring to the incident of the 2005 terrorist strike, in which Gujarati pilgrims were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said that Azad was the first to call him and inform him of the ‘incident. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat while Azad was his counterpart in Jammu and Kashmir. As he recalled the incident, Modi broke down in the Chamber and said that Azad was the first to call him, during which (Azad) broke down. “Azad went to the airport later when the bodies were returned and remained in contact until the plane landed in Gujarat,” Modi said. “Power comes and goes, but (only a few know) how to digest it… so as a friend, I respect him based on what he’s been up to over those years,” Modi said. “On a personal level, I would ask him not to believe that he is not in the House. My door is always open for you. I will always wait and appreciate your contributions. I will not let you get weak,” Modi said. he greeted him. Azad also became emotional as he recalled the incident and said he only cried aloud four or five times which included the sudden deaths of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi as well as during the Super Cyclone in Odisha in 1999. “The fifth time was the incident mentioned by the Prime Minister … When I arrived at the airport to see the wounded who were being transferred to Gujarat, I saw a number of children. They grabbed my legs and cried. When children cry, how do you respond? Terrorism and activism should end, ”Azad said as tears flowed into his eyes. Leader after leader praised Azad with Rajya Sabha President M Venkaiah Naidu described Azad as a role model he will miss the most. “His voice is common sense … He speaks softly but conveys points of view very strongly,” Naidu added.

