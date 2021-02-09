Will Boris Johnson appoint a hotel minister?





The meeting was approved after Petitions Committee chairperson and Labor MP for Newcastle upon Tyne North, Catherine McKinnell, wrote to the Prime Minister urging him to pursue a ‘coordinated approach’ with the hospitality industry after that the prime minister looked cool at the idea of ​​appointing a minister dedicated to struggling industry. As reported byThe morning announcer (MA), a selection of all-party MPs, including McKinnell, seconded the motion after a 90-minute debate. The issue was placed on Parliament’s agenda on January 11 after more than 200,000 industry supporters, including celebrity chef and pub operator Tom Kerridge, James Martin and Angela Hartnett, signed a petition. However, while petitions are an effective means of translating the public option into political pressure, the government does not have a mandate to adopt them. In addition, only the Prime Minister has the power to appoint a new Minister and Parliament cannot force him to do so other than by exerting pressure through political channels. Responding to McKinnells’ initial request to meet with #SeatAtTheTable petitioners after the debate, Johnson said he and his government are already doing all we can to support the sector. The best thing for the hospitality industry is that we are all working together to beat the virus, in the way that I am absolutely certain we can, with disciplinary action and the vaccine roll out, and get it back on track, and I’m sure that’s the best thing for it, he added. Big challenges ahead Since Johnson’s initial response to the problem, however,McKinnell wrote to the Prime Minister urging his government to meet with the petitioners. Moreover, nearly a month after a selection of multi-party MPs backed a motion to appoint a dedicated hospitality minister, members of the House of Lords scrambled the government on its plans to back more industry. While welcoming the Prime Minister’s decision to accept our call on the government to meet the petitioners and hear their concerns about the need for increased support for the hospitality sector, I hope the Prime Minister will – even examine their request for the creation of a minister. hospitality to oversee government delivery for this crucial diverse sector, McKinnell said. While the government has provided a range of support to the hospitality industry throughout this pandemic, great challenges remain and a coordinated approach on this issue is vital at this critical time. The hospitality industry was particularly affected during the pandemic and remains vulnerable, she continued. Thousands of businesses are struggling and do not know what to expect in the coming months, it is essential that there is a targeted voice within government to represent the hospitality sector to ensure its success. place as a key driver of economic and cultural growth in every community.

