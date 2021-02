Health workers will receive second dose of COVID-19 jab

ANKARA Healthcare professionals will begin receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from February 11, as part of the country’s strategy to build public immunity to the virus. It is expected that 3 million doses of the vaccine, the first batch initially introduced in Turkey and passed the testing period, will be administered within a few days. The second batch of 6.5 million doses arrived in Turkey on January 25 and their analyzes are currently underway. Vaccinations will resume on the basis of the officially established priority list. Once the analyzes are completed, citizens over 65 will be vaccinated, followed by those in phase 2. Employees of the priority sector, including those of the Ministry of National Defense and the Interior, people in critical positions, private security agents, those working in the Ministry of Justice, prisons, the civil service sector. education (teachers and professors), the food sector (bakeries, food factories, etc.) and transport, will be in the first group of phase 2. Teachers who start teaching in person from March 1 will also have priority in the immunization process, National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on February 6. Citizens aged 50 to 64 will also receive the vaccine in phase 2. People with chronic diseases are in phase 3, with people aged 40-49 to be vaccinated first, followed by the 30-39 and 18-29 age groups, while phase 4 will include those who did not receive the vaccine on time. The CoronaVac vaccine, imported from China to Turkey on December 30, 2020, received emergency use authorization on January 13, after 14 days of testing. On the same day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and members of the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board received the first dose of the vaccine. The next day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also vaccinated at Ankara City Hospital. Health workers, the priority group for the jab, also began receiving the first dose on January 14. Residents of nursing homes, their caretakers, as well as citizens over 90 years of age have been vaccinated in their homes after health professionals. People over 85 started receiving the vaccine at home from January 21. On January 21, pharmacists, those working in pharmacy warehouses and pharmacy student interns were also included in the vaccination campaign. People over 80 and 75 received the vaccine at healthcare organizations with appointments on January 25 and 27, respectively. A total of 2,620,051 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine on Monday at 9:30 am local time, according to data from the Ministry of Health. * Written by Dilan Pamuk The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos