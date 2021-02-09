President Jokowi thanks Bamsoet for placing journalists who receive Covid-19 vaccines





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The President of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo alias Bamsoet, appreciated President Joko Widodo’s decision to place journalists in the priority group of those vaccinated against Covid-19. We know that the government is targeting from the end of February to the beginning of March 2021, five thousand Covid-19 vaccines intended for the media teams are available and can be injected immediately. Bamsoet stressed that this step was very appropriate as the media teams were also part of the front line, along with health workers and the Indonesian national armed forces and the police, in the fight against Covid-19. “In addition to providing vaccines, the government must also accelerate the realization of economic incentives for the newspaper industry. In order to reduce the potential of working relationships with journalists, and may even avoid closing media companies due to economic hardship. of the Covid-19 pandemic, ”said Bamsoet, after attending the commemoration of the peak of National Press Day 2021, at the State Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday (9/2/2021). Bamsoet, who is also a former journalist, explained that incentives the government can offer the newspaper industry include the elimination of value added tax (VAT) for newspapers, delays or the suspension of electricity costs and deferral of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan contributions for 12 months. In addition, it also provides corporate tax installments from a 30 percent decrease to a 50 percent decrease. “It is time for Indonesia to have laws and regulations capable of ensuring the survival of national mainstream media such as television, radio, print and electronic media, in the face of the onslaught of global media platforms. digital media such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. ”, Explained Bamsoet. Also read: Firli Bahuri, President of the KPK: Journalists are heroes in the fight against corruption “So that the ecosystem balance can be created between the national mainstream media and the global digital media platform,” he added. The president of the Indonesia Motor Association (IMI) explained that the United States, Germany and Australia already have regulations to reduce excessive monopolies of global digital media platforms. Generally speaking, through this regulation, the global digital media platform that contains journalistic works of the media as content producers is obliged to pay royalties to the media concerned. “So, content sharing can generate revenue sharing, data sharing and responsibility sharing. Through this regulation, digital media platforms must also be responsible for hoaxes that propagate through their platforms, ”he concluded. President Joko Widodo, Speaker of Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani, Chairman of DPD RI La Nyalla Mattalitti, Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny Plate, Cabinet Secretary, Pramono Anung, Chairman of the National Press Council Muhammad Nuh, president of the Indonesian Journalists Association Atal Depari (PWI) and members of the press who attended virtually.







