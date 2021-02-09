Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden agree to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and strengthen Quad | India News

Washington: In a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including support for freedom of navigation and a more regional architecture. strong thanks to the Quad.

In Monday’s phone call, President Joe Biden underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions across the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values ​​is essential for US-India relations.

The leaders (PM Modi and President Biden) also agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity and a stronger regional architecture through Quad, “the White House said in a press release.

“The president underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values ​​is the foundation of US-Indian relations,” the statement added. The development comes as members of the Quad cadre – the United States, India, Japan and Australia – work to hold the first meeting of their leaders amid China’s growing influence in the region, reported the Japan Times.

The move comes as the Biden administration appears keen to build on the renewed focus on regrouping the four great Indo-Pacific democracies, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan calling it “a basis on which to build policy substantial American influence in the Indo-Pacific, “the daily reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the United States has already offered other countries the idea of ​​holding an online Quad leaders meeting. During the planned meeting, Quad members are expected to discuss cooperation in achieving a “free and open Indo-Pacific” amid concerns over China’s maritime assertion in the region.

It is assumed that China might react with displeasure to the meeting. The Japan Times reported that for the first time as part of the Quad, foreign ministers from all four countries met in New York in 2019. The four countries held another meeting last year in Tokyo during the pandemic. COVID-19.

In the October meeting, then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rebuked the dragon (China) for using its economic might to increase its hegemony over neighboring South Asian countries. Pompeo brought before the forum a denunciation of China’s “exploitation, corruption and coercion” towards neighboring countries.

He said: “It is for the soul of the world. It is about whether it will be a world that functions in the sense that we are on an international order system based on rules or dominated by a regime. coercive totalitarian. like that of China. “

The Quad initiative is expected to end China’s economic coercion tactics, and cooperation with Japan and other allies will end China’s development aid and its hegemony in the region.

Biden and Modi pledge for greater Indo-American ties

The two heads of state pledged to defeat COVID-19, rebuild the world economy, jointly combat the scourge of global terrorism and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, setting up an ambitious agenda to bring about strategic bilateral relations to the next level.

The two leaders, in their first phone call Monday after Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president, agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation , territorial integrity and regional strengthening. architecture across the Quad, said the White House.

After being sworn in as president on January 20, President Biden has so far had phone calls with nine foreign leaders. Traditionally, the new US president makes the first phone calls to the leaders of two neighboring countries – Canada and Mexico.

Subsequently, Biden called on the leaders of close American allies, including Britain, France, Germany, South Korea and Australia. In between, he called Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was made necessary due to the extension of the Fresh Start Treaty for five years.

Modi is the first foreign leader Biden has spoken to beyond neighbors and major NATO allies, reflecting the importance his administration attaches to relations with India.

“The president stressed his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values ​​is the foundation of US-Indian relations,” the White House said, adding that the two leaders had decided that the rule of law and the democratic process must be maintained in Myanmar.

Biden and Modi have agreed to stay in close contact on a range of global challenges and look forward to what the United States and India will achieve together for their people and for their nations, the White House said.

In a tweet, Modi said he sent his best wishes to the US president and that they discussed regional issues as well as common priorities. “We also agreed to strengthen our cooperation against climate change,” he said.

“President Biden and I are committed to a rules-based order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” Modi said in another tweet. .

The two leaders had a very warm and wide-ranging conversation, Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu told PTI after the phone call between the two leaders.

It was the second phone call between Biden and Modi after the November 3 presidential election and the first since Biden took office on January 20. The first took place on November 17 when they reiterated their strong commitment to a bilateral strategic partnership and discussed common priorities such as COVID-19, energy and climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, Sandhu said in a previous interview last week.

Biden is known to be a strong supporter of closer India-U.S. Relations since his years as a senator in the 1970s and was instrumental in securing Senate approval for the bilateral agreement on civilian nuclear power in 2008.

The strategic and defense ties between India and the United States underwent a major expansion during Barack Obama’s presidency and Biden, as vice president, played a key role there.

(With contributions from the agency)