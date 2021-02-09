Ulema should educate the public about the evils of corruption: Imran Khan





Pakistani PM says religious scholars have central role to play in transforming country into a welfare state

Pakistan’s ulemas should educate the public about the harms of corruption and emphasize its unacceptableness in society, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Addressing a conference of Ulemas and Mashaikh in Islamabad, he reiterated his claims that he would never grant amnesty to corrupt former rulers, adding that it was unfortunate that the entire nation had come to consider corruption. like a sin. He said social change was only possible when police or estate agents were afraid of society’s embarrassment if they accepted bribes.

Urging the assembled religious scholars to play their part in raising mass awareness of cleanliness, righteousness and national unity to make Pakistan a great nation, he said they should use their sermons to bring about the intellectual revolution. Pakistani. Referring to his vision for the Riyasat-e-Madina, he said that religious scholars have a central role in helping Pakistan become an Islamic welfare state, as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister declared that guaranteeing the fundamental rights of every citizen and the rule of law were the two fundamental principles of Medina. Giving an example of growth in the Scandinavian countries, he said these countries had adopted the principles of Riyasat-e-Madina, but that Pakistan was lagging behind.

Khan also addressed the issue of Islamophobia, saying it was sadly that Islam had become linked to terrorism in the West. Stressing that Islam has nothing to do with extremism or terrorism, he said it is a religion of peace. He reaffirmed that he had addressed the publication in various appearances in international forums including the UN and OIC, adding that he would continue to speak out against it at every opportunity.

Government priorities

Earlier, chairing a meeting of his economic team, the prime minister said protecting the interests of the common man was among the top priorities of his government and ordered the authorities concerned to take measures to reduce the burden of indirect taxes. . Noting that indirect taxes place the greatest burden on poor segments of society, he said taxes should be reduced on imported edibles so that relief can be guaranteed to members of the poor and middle classes.

Khan said the poor have been hit the hardest by the lingering economic problems, adding that providing them relief is the government’s priority.

In another meeting, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the National Tourism Coordination Committee and ordered officials to continue their anti-encroachment campaign without discrimination. He said cleanliness and environmental protection should be ensured, adding that illegal land encroachment on tourist sites should be avoided.

Khan said relevant statutes and regulations should be notified before any development work at tourist sites begins. He reaffirmed that Pakistan has great potential for tourism which could be used to generate income, create jobs and promote heritage. The meeting was also briefed on the planning and development possibilities of tourist sites in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Another priority

Also on Monday, the prime minister chaired a meeting on Pakistani agricultural sector reforms, stressing that ensuring food security, promoting the agricultural sector and securing farmers’ rights was a top priority for his government.

He said the revival and development of the agricultural sector was a national priority to face the challenges of food security and reduce the food import bill.

The meeting decided to set up a committee chaired by the Prime Minister to speed up the reform process. The committee would include representatives from the federal and provincial governments, the private sector and experts, and would finalize the Agricultural Transformation Plan and present it to the Prime Minister for swift implementation.

The first phase of the agricultural transformation plan identified eight major milestones, including reforms in the seed sector, introduction of digital subsidies, encouragement of the use of modern machinery, efficient use of water , granting of credit to farmers, reorganization of extension services, storage facilities. and agricultural research reforms. As part of the plan, cotton, olive, genetic improvement of breeding and fishing have been included in the priority areas.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos