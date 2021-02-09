Buhari writes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and thanks Chinese government





– Nigeria has been a huge beneficiary from China, in terms of financial assistance, and for that President Buhari is grateful – President sent word to Xi Jinping of China on Tuesday to commemorate 50th anniversary of relations between the two countries – According to Buhari, Nigeria will look forward to seeing a stronger and more established bond PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng’s Telegram Channel! Never miss important updates! President Muhammadu Buhari has written to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping. The purpose of the letter is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Asian country. Ahmad Bashir, a media assistant to the president on new media, made the disclosure on Tuesday, February 9. President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to Xi Jinping of China to strengthen ties between Nigeria and China. Credit: The Express

Source: UGC President Buhari said Nigeria had been a huge beneficiary of economic ties with the Chinese people, adding that the country would look forward to seeing a more solid and established bond between the two countries. It’s a shame – Nigerians react as APC governor meets FFK “President Buhari wrote to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.” Legit.ng notes that China, along with the United States, has provided financial assistance to Nigeria in terms of loans. Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have responded to the development. Akintunde Ebenezer wrote: “At least he didn’t hire a mercenary to write his WAEC like Adeleke did.” Twitter user Noroomforinjustice also wrote: “I’m sure he’s negotiating behind closed doors how to sell the country, after all, China is already buying Africa.” Pearl Nneka asked: “How many times has your president written to us or addressed the country?” Asiru Samson: “Hopefully this commemoration won’t translate into another loan?” A tweep jokingly wrote: “Please, how do we pay back all these loans that we collected in China? I think that’s more important than greetings.” Nigerians mercilessly drag Adamu Garba for saying cow farming is better than cryptocurrency PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for android, read the best news on Nigerias # 1 news app Meanwhile, Oby Ezekwesili expressed disgust with the current government, the former education minister saying she “hates everything” about President Buhari’s “leadership style”. Speaking via a long Twitter rant on Monday, January 25, the former minister, who also plays the role of critic-activist, said that contrary to popular belief, she does not hate the president. Ezekwesili said Buhari is running the country with “hateful leadership” and his criticism of the president’s government has made her feel like she is bitter towards him and hates him so much.







