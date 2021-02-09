Brexit POLL: Should Boris Johnson abandon the Brexit deal and renegotiate EU rules? | Politics | News





Our poll comes as Northern Ireland faces problems with post-Brexit trade deals. Tensions have been running high between London, Brussels and Belfast since the European Commission threatened to use Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol in an extraordinary row due to supply shortages of coronavirus vaccines. Cabinet Minister Gove told the Commons European Control Committee on Monday: “It was a time when trust has eroded, damage has been done and movement is needed to ensure a reset appropriate. “If people put a particular type of integrationist theology ahead of the interests of the people of Northern Ireland, they are not serving the cause of peace and progress in Northern Ireland, and that is my main and overriding concern.

“Pandora’s box has been opened and it’s worrying. Who knows what Trojans will come out.” Mr Gove added: “There are a number of issues where we believe we need to refine the way the protocol works to be effective in the interest of the people of Northern Ireland.” The Cabinet minister is due to meet with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London on Thursday to discuss issues affecting Northern Ireland. Mr Gove admitted that the arrangements “are not working at the moment”, resulting in “disruption and hardship for the citizens of Northern Ireland in their daily lives”. READ MORE: EU labeled ‘protectionist racketeering’ amid Brexit border

But it created red tape for goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Unionists and loyalists insist that Northern Ireland’s position in the UK has been undermined by the protocol, which was added to the Withdrawal Agreement to maintain free movement of the land border of the Ireland after Brexit. This forces Northern Ireland to follow EU rules on goods, unlike the rest of the UK. European expert Bettina Schulz warned the bloc paved the way for the UK to demand protocol changes after triggering Article 16 in the middle of the vaccine row.

Writing for German media Zeit Online, she said: “Johnson has likely speculated on his ability to soften or overturn the Northern Ireland protocol in retrospect. “Because that’s what the British government is currently preparing for with the help of the Unionists. “A mistake of the European Commission is to help Great Britain in this area. “The Commission threatened on January 29 to withdraw Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“This article allows the EU and the UK government to suspend parts of the protocol if it threatens trade flows. “The European Commission has threatened to require export permits for EU vaccine deliveries to Belfast. “But they weren’t even necessary because Belfast is considered part of the EU’s single market in trade in goods. “EU President Ursula von der Leyen tried to cushion the misstep.”







