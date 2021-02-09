China, Russia steal diplomatic march on vaccines

The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented mobilization of advanced biotechnologies on a global scale. Either way, advances in vaccine development, testing and deployment have proceeded at breakneck speed.

Just over a year after the pandemic began its deadly spread, tens of millions of people are being vaccinated using a variety of newly developed vaccines with proven efficacy against the Covid-19 virus. A technological and logistical base being set up will allow rapid responses to mutants as well as to future pandemic threats that may arise.

But all is not well.

At current vaccination rates, it could take up to seven years to reach levels of immunity sufficient to completely eliminate the spread of Covid-19. Production capacities are totally insufficient to meet demand, the lion’s share of vaccines going to rich countries while developing countries face less certain fates.

Russia and China are rising to the challenge of the rich against the poor by providing much-needed vaccines to countries that would otherwise be far off the global list. While the US and EU remain concerned about their own issues related to Covid-19, Russian and Chinese companies are forming partnerships with each other and with countries around the world.

This success in vaccine diplomacy, however, is already starting to cause concern in the West.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which originally pooped in the West as a mere publicity stunt from President Vladimir Putin, has not only been found to be one of the most effective vaccines with over 90% protection, but it is also inexpensive and easy to use.

Unlike many other Covid-19 vaccines, Sputnik V can be stored in regular refrigerators between two and eight degrees centigrade. Together, a first and second (booster) dose costs only US $ 20.

Sputnik V is currently approved in 18 countries, with vaccinations underway in Bolivia, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Palestine, UAE, Paraguay, Hungary, Armenia, Serbia, Venezuela and Iran.

Mexico plans to administer 7.4 million doses of Sputnik V by March, with at least 16 million doses to follow.

Artists’ view of the Sputnik V vaccine particle with antennas added to resemble a satellite. The name Sputnik V was chosen by the Russians to remind the world of the famous Sputnik shock of October 4, 1957, when the Soviet Union became the first nation, ahead of the United States, to launch an artificial satellite into orbit. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Kirill Dmitriev, director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the national sovereign wealth fund that sponsored the development and commercialization of Sputnik V, stressed that the Russian government places high priority on providing the local vaccine to developing countries. development. .

In order to ensure an adequate supply of vaccines, RDIF is negotiating with potential manufacturing partners in China, India, South Korea, and possibly others. The goal is to produce enough this year to protect at least 500 million people outside of Russia.

It goes without saying that Russia-China cooperation in this area is of strategic importance.

Until recently, the vaccine industry in China was seen as a relatively minor player on the international stage. But the race to develop and deploy Covid-19 vaccines has given China the momentum to massively improve its capabilities while establishing itself as a major global supplier.

Covid-19 vaccines from at least four Chinese producers are in final phase III trials in a dozen countries, with more in the pipeline. More importantly, the two main Chinese vaccines currently produced by the Sinovac and Sinopharm companies have already been given to millions of people during emergency vaccination campaigns in developing countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is vaccinated with the vaccine from Chinese company Sinovac on January 14, 2021. Photo: Xinhuanet / CCTV

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, King Jordans Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein and Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh, as well as Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman have all been vaccinated last month with Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines.

In Turkey alone, more than a million people have already been vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine, and an additional 10 million doses are expected to arrive soon. Indonesia has ordered 125 million doses. The list of developing countries that accept shipments of vaccines made in China is long.

Chinese producers have already gained a foothold in Europe. With the arrival of a million doses of vaccine from China, the Serbian population of seven million now has the highest vaccination rate in Europe outside of Britain.

Hungary, which already vaccinates with Sputnik V, has ordered five million doses of Chinese vaccines. This is happening against the backdrop of scandalous delays in the purchase of vaccines by the European Union.

It should be noted that the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are both of the classic variety of the whole virus, using the injection of inactivated Covid-19 viral particles to induce immunization.

While both have been shown to be safe and exceed the World Health Organization benchmark of at least 50% effectiveness, they can fall below levels achieved by more recent innovative approaches.

Particularly promising is a genetically modified vaccine named Invite (technical designation Ad5-nCov) developed by the Chinese biotechnology company CanSino Biologics in collaboration with the Institute of Bioengineering of the Chinese Academy of Military Research.

Yu Xuefeng, chairman and CEO of Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics, in an interview with Chinese TV. Photo: CCTV

Convidicea works on the same basic principle as Russias Sputnik V, using a modified adenovirus as a vector to transport genetic information into the cells of the body (see explanation below).

The relationship between the two suggests possible benefits of combining them in a scenario where one would be used for the first inoculation, followed by the other as a booster. It is suggested that CanSino has entered into an agreement with Russian pharmaceutical giant Petrovax Pharm to conduct testing of this combined regimen.

In the meantime, Petrovax is already cooperating with CanSino Biologics to conduct an ongoing international phase III clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine, involving 40,000 volunteers, of which at least 8,000 are in Russia.

Petrovax has announced its intention, once the study is completed, to produce 10 million doses of the Chinese vaccine per month, using the planned expansion of its production capacity. Petrovax, which is partly owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, will have the exclusive rights to market it in Russia and the CIS countries.

Notably, CanSino Biologics also signed an advance purchase agreement with the Mexican government to provide 35 million doses of its vaccine.

A technician works at a manufacturing plant of Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, China on November 20, 2018. Image: AFP Forum via China Out / Stringer

To put all this in context, it is useful to recall some ABCs of vaccines and so-called vector-based vaccines in particular.

The goal of vaccination is to train the immune system to recognize and neutralize the attacking virus. The cells of the immune system are always on the lookout for foreign entities (antigens) entering the body.

The task is to get the immune system to build targeted defenses in a preventive way by presenting it with appropriate parts of the Covid-19 virus, or even with dead or inactivated viral particles.

Virtually all of the approaches choose the so-called peak Covid-19 protein as the provoking agent. This complex protein makes up the ray-shaped protusions characteristic of the Covid-19 virus, through which it attaches to the cells of the body. It is easy to imagine that the immune system capable of detecting and targeting this protein will be particularly effective against the virus.

While the classic vaccine strategy is to inject the appropriate antigens into the body from the outside, recent innovative approaches work by causing the body to produce the antigen. himself.

The obvious way to do this, in the case of Covid-19, is to provide the cells of the body with the genetic blueprint for the production of the spike protein, in the form of an RNA or DNA molecule. Among the well-known names, the BioNTech / Pfizer and Moderna vaccines take the RNA route; Sputnik V, Convidicea and AstraZeneca vaccine, DNA.

The Sputnik V vaccine and CanSino Biologics Convidicea are innovative, so-called vector-based vaccines. They use a genetically engineered virus as a vector transport mechanism to transport the spike protein gene into cells.

Why use a virus as a transport vehicle? Because that’s exactly the sort of thing viruses do naturally: they’re designed, so to speak, to cling to the outer membranes of cells and pass themselves or at least their genetic material inside.

Once infected with the vector virus, cells begin to produce and excrete peak Covid-19 proteins in the surrounding area, thus activating the machinery of the immune system.

Both Sputnik V and Convidicea use adenoviruses: a type of virus that commonly infects cells in the respiratory tract of humans and various animals but which is genetically modified so that it cannot replicate itself and is therefore harmless. .

Adenoviruses are not only able to enter cells, but can also enter the nucleus (which is much more difficult), carrying the gene for the spike protein Covid-19 with them.

Electron microscopic image of adenovirus particles revealing their characteristic icosahedral shape. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

One of the advantages of using this type of virus as a vector is that the genetic material is encapsulated inside the viral particle and relatively well protected from the external environment, which makes the vaccine more effective. stable and easier to store than RNA-based Biontech. / Pfizer and Moderna.

In the latter, the RNA is packaged in lipid nanoparticles, apparently resulting in a less stable product requiring lower storage temperatures.

While some of the Covid-19 vaccines are designed to work with a single dose, there is reason to believe that using a second booster injection generally provides a much higher degree of protection.

In this context, vaccines which use a viral vector encounter the problem that the body can develop a certain amount of immunity against the vector itself, making a second injection less effective.

Sputnik-V circumvents this problem by using a different variant of the vector virus for the booster. Since the Chinese vaccine Convidicea uses yet another variant, a similar enhanced effect could be achieved by using it with Sputnik V as a booster or as the first injection. Obviously, this is currently under review.

To be sure, Russian and Chinese vaccine companies and research institutes cooperate in various ways with their counterparts around the world, including the United States and Europe.

Even taking into account the inevitable competition and vaccine diplomacy, the development of Covid-19 vaccines has enjoyed an extraordinary degree of international cooperation in the face of a common and deadly enemy.