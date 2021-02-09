Awesome! President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo highly appreciates the role of the President and the 75th anniversary of HPS | News News

SUBANG-News currentnew. Indonesian Com-President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his gratitude for the role of the press during this pandemic. The President said that the press remains at the forefront as a communication bridge between government and society and continues to generate optimism and maintain hope.

He passed it on at the height of the National Press Day (HPN) 2021 commemoration, Tuesday (02/09/2021), from the State Palace, DKI Jakarta Province, the commemoration event itself. even was centered in the Ancol region, north of Jakarta.

I would like to congratulate all Indonesian journalists on Press Day. “I know that during the current pandemic, colleagues in the press are still working and are at the forefront to report on any developments in the situation and to become a bridge of communication between government and society, maintaining optimism and hope, ”he said.

The head of state also expressed his gratitude for the role of the press in helping the government to provide correct and accurate information and to educate the public on the implementation of health protocols.

According to the president, he realized that the press is also facing difficult times due to this pandemic which has not only occurred in Indonesia but also around the world.

“I know that the newspaper industry as well as other private sectors are also facing problems with their businesses, their financial problems, which are also not easy, as the president of PWI said,” did he declare.

To alleviate the burden on the media industry, the president added, the government has included Section 21 of the Income Tax (PPh 21) for media teams in the list of government-borne taxes which is valid until June 2021.

For the media industry as well there will be a reduction in corporate tax, then 22 PPh (article) import exemptions, and an acceleration of restitution and incentives, this also applies until ‘in June 2021.

Incentives given to other industries are also given to the media industry, including free electricity subscription, he explained.

At the end of his speech, the President declared that the Government continued to be open to contributions from members of the press.

The press service is very important for the progress of the nation over the years and into the future.

Let us build hope together, express optimism, and we want to succeed in managing the health crisis by managing the economic crisis and also want to achieve a lot of progress, the president concluded.

At this HPN event, awards were again presented to a number of media and journalists, including the Adinegoro Journalism Award, the Culture Award and the Gold Pen Award.

COVID-19 task force chairman Doni Monardo also received an award in the form of the Gold Medal for Press Freedom as the highest award for HPN. Doni is considered to have developed cooperation with the press and journalists through a number of socialization programs for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo, Speaker of Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani, Chairman of the DPD RI La Nyalla Mattalitti, Minister of Communication and IT Johnny Gerard Plate, Cabinet Secretary were present directly to the State Palace. Pramono Anung, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Press Council Chairman Muhammad Nuh, and Indonesian Journalists Association Chairman Atal Sembiring Depari.

The peak of the HPN 2021 commemoration is themed: Awakening of the pandemic, Jakarta is the gateway to economic recovery with the press as an accelerator of change. This time around, the commemoration also attracted around 5,000 participants from practically different places, ”he said. (Bds)