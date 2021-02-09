Jokowi orders ministers to immediately make regulations suitable for publishers





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered relevant ministers to immediately issue regulations publisher’s right. This regulation is useful for the protection editor so that the economic benefits can be enjoyed in a balanced way between conventional media and on top (OTT) or services via the Internet. “I will order ministers linked to the regulatory plan that protects editor so that the economic benefits can be enjoyed in a balanced way between conventional media and open up namely services via the Internet, ”Jokowi said during his remarks at the National Press Day commemoration which took place virtually at the State Palace, the presidential palace complex in Jakarta on Tuesday (9 / 2/2021). Jokowi realizes that the media industry is under pressure with the massive and rapid development of social media. Therefore, it is strongly agreed that convergence and levels are necessary playground fair. “Some of these aspirations have been reflected in the Job Creation Law, which recently released the PP, namely on Telecommunications and Broadcasting. However, the government remains open to the aspirations of the team. media, ”Jokowi said. The Head of State explained that Law No. 11 of 2020 relating to job creation also regulates the digitization of the audiovisual sector. This rule must be optimized by the media industry. “I also received a report that a Permen (ministerial regulation) has been issued to regulate the governance of administrators of private electronic systems,” Jokowi explained. This regulation, continued the former governor of DKI Jakarta, regulates the balance between the development of the digital economy and the sovereignty of data. This rule also aims to increase convergence between conventional media and digital platforms. On this occasion, Jokowi stressed that the government continues to open up to contributions from members of the press. For during this period and in the future, the services of the press personnel are very important for the progress of the nation and in the future. “Let’s build hope together, express optimism and we want to succeed in managing the health crisis by managing the economic crisis. And we also want to make a lot of progress,” concluded Jokowi. Source: BeritaSatu.com

