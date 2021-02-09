Boris Johnson cannot count on internal feuds to derail Scottish independence | Scottish independence





AAnglo-Scottish relations are heading for an almighty crash and Boris Johnson cannot look away. By the time he completes his duties, it is perfectly possible that Scotland followed Ireland’s path in 1922 and that Northern Ireland would again have voted itself into the fold of Dublin. The UK would be gone and it would categorically be Johnsons fault because the trigger would have been Brexit. Johnson has to hope that, as before whenever England has been at odds with Scotland, Scotland is self-destructing. Since the union of 1707, Scotland’s fiercest enemy has been an internal faction. So this week Alex Salmond has threatened to reveal everything in his feud with fellow separatist Nicola Sturgeon over who said what, to whom and when in the Salmonds sexual harassment case. The internal conflict seems to be on the rise just as Scottish independence is on the horizon. Sturgeon approval ratings are almost unassailable. Last week they were +21 against Salmonds -60 and Johnsons -54. Although she may have to throw herself at the mercy of her party, her numbers push the argument into the shadows. Even if Sturgeon were to go, sturgeonism would continue to live on. At this point in all struggles for independence, the economy and the practicalities disappear under the rhetoric. Nothing can satisfy separatist hunger but separation, reduction to the necessity of identity politics. The nationalist bug is now mainstreamed in the UK. Unionism has long been the imperial hangover of Toryism, its Achilles heel, just as it has been a cement for the great statism of workers. The union might have survived if London in the twentieth century had pursued a policy of decentralizing domestic power in Ireland and Scotland. As it stands, the UK was effectively reduced to Great Britain with the secession from Ireland in 1922. Decentralization should have been a reasonable halfway house, but it came too late and wasted. always been upset. It only created economic dependence and a growing sense of grievance. Even in England only 46% of people want Scotland to stay. Meeting with Ireland is on the verge of popularity in Northern Ireland and Nationalists are even gaining support in Wales. If, as seems certain, these May elections bring a landslide victory for the SNP in Scotland, London must have a sympathetic response ready or else it will have to face a Catalan crisis. The independence of Scotland could indeed be a terrible mess. But so is Brexit. Maybe this time we should be better prepared.

