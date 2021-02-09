Turkish Foreign Minister to start Gulf tour





ANKARA The Turkish Foreign Minister will embark on a three-day tour of the Gulf on February 9 for official visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. According to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on February 8, avuolu will pay official visits to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar from February 9 to 11 and will meet with its counterparts and other high-level authorities on the occasion. of these visits. . During these meetings, various aspects of our bilateral relations will be reviewed and points of view on current regional and international issues will be exchanged, the statement added. He is also due to meet Turkish businessmen operating in these countries. In November, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Doha, the capital of Qatar. Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in the Turkish capital to attend the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategy Committee on November 26. Turkey and Qatar signed 10 agreements during Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s visit to Ankara, including the transfer of 10% of the shares of Borsa Istanbul from Turkeys Wealth Fund in Qatar. Another agreement was signed to transfer the shares of Istanbul stinye Park, a luxury shopping center. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed for a joint investment in the Made in Istanbul Golden Horn project. The transfer and purchase of shares of the Middle East port operators of Antalya from Turkeys Global Ports to Qatars Terminals WLL has also been agreed. A memorandum of understanding was also signed for joint promotional activities between the Turkish Ministry of Commerce and the Qatar Free Zone Administration. Ankara and Doha have a strong relationship, especially since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. Avuolu’s visit to the region comes after reconciliation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia on January 4, a move also hailed by Ankara. In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the reopening of land, air and sea borders between the two countries, expressing the hope for a comprehensive and lasting solution and that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC ) would lift all other sanctions against the Qatari people as soon as possible. As a strategic partner of the Gulf Cooperation Council and attaching great importance to the security and stability of the Gulf region, Turkey will continue to support all efforts in this direction, the statement said. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the two most important GCC countries, severed ties with Qatar in mid-2017, alleging that Doha supported terrorism, maintained ties with Iran, allowed Turkey to establish a military base on its soil and supported the Muslim Brotherhood Movement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos