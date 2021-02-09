China ready to positively view CEECs on vaccine cooperation

File photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised the cooperation between China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEEC), saying that 17 plus 1 could be more than 18 and that China is ready to positively consider cooperation in matters of vaccines.

Serbia has received 1 million doses of vaccine from Chinese companies, and Hungary is working with Chinese vaccine companies. If other CEECs need vaccine cooperation, China is ready to think positively about it, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks during a keynote address at the China-CEEC summit hosted by video link.

Xi hosted the China-CEEC summit and it is the highest-level summit since the establishment of the cooperation mechanism, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at the press conference in China. Tuesday.

The summit, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s first major host diplomatic event of the year, marked the full restoration of cooperation between China and CEECs and will chart the course for development. economic development of both sides in the post-pandemic era, Chinese analysts said.

China-CEEC cooperation is based on mutual respect and has no political conditions. China and CEECs strongly believe in the opportunities offered by openness and the diversity resulting from tolerance, which is central to maintaining the exuberant vitality of China-CEEC cooperation, Xi said.

China and CEECs have developed cooperation principles that correspond to the respective characteristics of the two sides and they have also been accepted by all sides, Xi said.

“Guided by the belief that” 17 plus 1 could make more than 18 “, we have put in place a multidimensional cooperation framework led by the leaders’ summit and covering more than 20 sectors to ensure the participation of all European countries central and eastern, ”he told me.

“Aware of everyone’s concerns, we have developed plans and decided on projects based on the national reality of each country, and have encouraged all countries to find the best way to take advantage of their respective strengths in cooperation”, a- he declared.

Xi said China’s sustained development and openness will inject solid vitality into global economic recovery and growth, and open up a wider space for China-CEEC cooperation.

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2017 shows a Chinese Railway Express freight train leaving for Prague, Czech Republic, from Yiwu, east China’s Zhejiang Province. The train, loaded with 88 containers of fabrics, clothes, shoes, hats and Christmas items, will pass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland and travel approximately 16 days before arriving in Prague. The journey takes about half the time of a traditional sea voyage. According to customs statistics, imports and exports via the Sino-European freight service in Yiwu grew rapidly, reaching 3 billion yuan in 2016.Photo:Xinhua

Xi called on China and CEECs to expand cooperation in sectors such as the digital economy, e-commerce and healthcare. China will stimulate the establishment of a China-CEEC e-commerce cooperation and dialogue mechanism as well as a China-CEEC public health industry alliance.

He also called for deepening cooperation with CEECs in the area of ​​trade security and customs facilitation. He said China will boost the establishment of a China-CEEC customs information center and consultation posts for customs coordination. China is willing to conduct pilot projects with CEEC in the areas of smart customs, smart borders and smart connection.

Making the summit the first major host diplomatic event of the year shows the importance China attaches to European diplomacy, said Liu Zuokui, director of the Department of Central and Eastern European Studies at the Institute for European Studies from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. the Global Times Tuesday.

The summit is not only a continuation of the year of Chinese diplomacy for Europe in 2020, but also a new start in its efforts to promote the China-European Union (EU) comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021, Liu said. .

Over the past two years, China has put a lot of effort into its diplomacy in Europe, and the country has strived to make Europe a more important partner.

Analysts noted that the summit, which comes after Joe Biden takes office as President of the United States, will send a message to the United States that China-CEEC relations will remain stable and consistent and will not be affected by political changes in the United States.

Xi says China plans to import more than $ 170 billion in goods from Central and Eastern European countries over the next five years, will strive to double imports of agricultural products from Central European countries and Eastern over the next five years, and targets a 50% increase in bilateral agricultural trade. In addition, China is ready to increase its imports of goods from Central and Eastern European countries.

Regarding global environmental governance issues, Xi said China and CEECs should jointly implement the Paris Agreement to deal with climate change and deepen trade and cooperation in areas such as green economy and clean energy.