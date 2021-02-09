Arrest of Australian journalist Cheng Lei in China worries -ANI





Hong Kong, Feb 9 (ANI): Former colleagues and press freedom advocates have expressed concern for the welfare of Australian-Chinese journalist Cheng Lei, who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of “ providing state secrets ” by China, South China Morning Publier reported.

Eric Olander, who worked with her in Singapore in 2003, said it was “heartbreaking to see what she now has to go through”.

Tech podcaster Elliott Zaagman, who once shared a building with Cheng and appeared on her show, said her arrest “touched very close to home” among the expat community in Beijing.

“It’s scary to think about the conditions she finds herself in and what kind of emotional and physical trauma she may be going through,” Zaagman said. “My thoughts are with his family, especially his two young children.”

The Alliance for Journalists’ Freedom, an Australian-based advocacy group, called on Monday for Cheng’s immediate release.

“China’s record on press freedom is already deeply troubling,” said spokesman Peter Greste. “In the absence of evidence, Cheng’s arrest only adds to the impression that Beijing does not care about press freedom. His case is a clear warning to other journalists to support the government on pain of imprisonment. “

John Power, in his opinion piece in SCMP, wrote that Cheng’s former colleagues, family members and press freedom advocates have expressed concern for the Australian journalist’s welfare.

Amid the deteriorating relationship between Australia and China, Cheng, a Chinese state-run CGTN anchor, was officially arrested by the Chinese government for “illegally providing state secrets to the Chinese government.” foreigner, ”six months after his arrest, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday. .

In a statement, Payne said Canberra had raised “serious concerns” about Cheng’s detention for the previous six months.

“We expect fundamental standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be upheld, in accordance with international standards,” she said.

Cheng’s detention in August strained Canberra’s already strained relationship with Beijing, which reached its lowest level in decades amid disputes over trade, territorial issues, alleged espionage and COVID. -19, reported the SCMP.

Prior to his detention, Cheng had written a number of Facebook posts criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







