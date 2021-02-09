Trump impeachment trial begins, constitutional challenge in the spotlight





WASHINGTON, Feb.9 (Reuters) The second historic impeachment trial of Donald Trump, for inciting a murderous assault on the U.S. Capitol last month, began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to stand trial in the Senate.

“The Senate will meet as an impeachment tribunal,” Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who presides, said at the start of the proceedings.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives last month for his role in the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill by a crowd of his supporters. He delivered a fiery speech to a crowd of supporters in Washington that day, repeating false claims that his defeat in the November 3 presidential election was the result of widespread electoral fraud and encouraging supporters “to stand up. beat like hell “.

Defense lawyers plan to argue on Tuesday that only a sitting president can face an impeachment trial. But a majority of legal experts say it is constitutional to have the trial after an official leaves office, said Brian Kalt, professor of law at Michigan State University, a leading scholar on the indictment.

Watch a livestream from the first day of the impeachment trial below:

Democrats appear unable to secure the two-thirds majority needed to condemn Trump in the 100-member, 50-50-split Senate.

In the Jan.6 attack, mobs attacked police, sent lawmakers to fight for safety, and halted Congressional official certification of President Joe Biden’s victory after Trump spent two months contesting the results elections. Five people died, including a policeman.

The trial is proceeding with extraordinary security around the Capitol following the siege, including armed security forces and a perimeter of fencing and barbed wire.

RELATED: More Coverage of Donald Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial

(Reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by Will Dunham)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos