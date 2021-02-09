China blocks Clubhouse app used for political discussion

BEIJING (AP) Zeng Jiajun, a former technician, fell in love with the Clubhouse social media app, a window into the pervasive censorship of the ruling Communist Party, after listening to a free chat among members of China’s Uyghur minority and the Han majority which ended in 12 hours.

Thousands of Chinese have flocked to the app, which has allowed unfettered discussions with people overseas on democracy, Taiwan and other sensitive topics at a time when President Xi Jinpings’ government is growing. more hostile to independent voices.

This type of communication is rare, Zeng said. Hearing someone’s voice can make both parties understand that they are all human.

That window closed on Monday when Chinese users lost access to Clubhouse, adding it to thousands of websites and social media apps that the ruling party is blocking the public from seeing using the system. of the world’s most comprehensive Internet filters.

Service in China was halted at around 7 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) on Monday, according to GreatFire.org, a U.S. non-profit group that monitors Chinese internet filtering and tries to help users bypass it.

Clubhouse did not respond to requests for comment.

The Xis government refuses to acknowledge the existence of its internet filters, unofficially known as the Great Firewall of China. Foreign researchers find blockages at state-owned China Telecom Ltd. servers through which Internet traffic must pass.

This government is trying to promote the notion of Internet sovereignty, or the right of political leaders to limit what their audiences see online.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday he had no information about Clubhouse. He said the internet in China was open but operated in accordance with relevant laws.

We are determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and oppose foreign interference, Wang said.

The clubhouse has allowed many mainland users to communicate directly with residents of Hong Kong and Taiwan and with exiles from the Uyghur minority in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

The sessions focused on the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and the mass detentions of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang drew thousands of listeners.

During the discussion Zeng heard, Uyghurs recounted that relatives were arrested for reasons such as sending money abroad at a forum titled Are there any concentration camps in Xinjiang?

Some Han Chinese questioned the information about the detention camps. Others urged their Han compatriots to avoid generalizing Uyghurs as terrorists. Some disruptive listeners have been kicked out.

Another popular topic was Taiwan, the autonomous island that split from the mainland in 1949 in the midst of a civil war. The Communist Party insists that Taiwan and its democratically elected government must unite with the mainland and has threatened to invade.

A note on social media service Sina Weibo says that a chat for people in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan drew more than 4,000 listeners between the ages of 18 and 60. 150 people were on a waiting list to speak at 2:30 a.m.

This kind of cat environment is really comfortable, says the note, signed Grace Ham Cookies, named after a dish from southern China. No one was offensive when they expressed their opinions.

Roger Huang, a Canadian entrepreneur born in China, said he was an early user of Clubhouse, but really got hooked when users in China joined him. He said he joined the conversations about Hong Kong, Xinjiang and democracy in China over the past week.

By the time the mainlanders came here, they wanted to talk about politics, Huang said.

Everyone was trying to drink from their pipes as much as possible while waiting for a crackdown, Huang said. We said: will it last a week, will it be a month, will it be tomorrow?

Clubhouse requires that users be invited to join and provide their names and phone numbers. This prompted warnings that Chinese users could face official retaliation for their comments. There was no indication on Tuesday whether anyone had been punished.

The app was removed from Apple Inc.’s Chinese store on at least December 16, according to Benjamin Ismail, an Apple Censorship activist who tracks censorship in the Apple Store. Users could still download it if they had access to an Apple app store overseas.

Zeng, the technician, said that all users who get the app from a platform outside of China could likely get VPN software to bypass internet filters.

The ruling party encourages the use of the internet for business and educational purposes, but tries to prevent the spread of democracy and other political documents. Social media operators are required to monitor, remove and report comments that violate official rules.

The party is also blocking access to Facebook, Twitter and other overseas social media services and websites run by news and human rights organizations, Tibet, democracy supporters and other activists.

The crackdown sparked an outpouring on social media in China on Tuesday by users who lamented the loss of what some said was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to talk to people from other companies.

One thing I have started to understand and accept about Clubhouse is that it is normal for people to have different opinions, ideas and positions, said a memo on popular Sina Weibo service by Rachel Lee.

Through communication we can try to understand the situation of others, says the note. Although I have been blocked, I still hope that those who are able will not give up the opportunity to come out and observe.

The discussions go far beyond politics.

A woman from Beijing who works in marketing said she welcomed the interregional dialogue on the experience of gays and lesbians. She said she also went through the threads, including music, games and digital currency.

Grace Ham Cookies struck a melancholy note, saying that I will definitely remember that historic internet moment.

AP researcher Cici Chen in Shanghai, AP video reporter Liu Zheng in Beijing, and AP writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed.