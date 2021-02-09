Could Donald Trump be forced to testify by Congress upon impeachment?





Last week, Representative Jamie Raskin, senior director of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, sent the former president an invitation to testify under oath in his own trial, which begins today. Within hours, Trump’s legal advisers responded, calling the request a “public relations coup” and declaring that “the president will not testify in unconstitutional proceedings.”

Trump’s refusal was no surprise. He did not offer testimony when he was impeached in 2019, and the only two other presidents to be impeached, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, did not testify in their own trials.

But Congress has broad subpoena power, and many observers have questioned whether Raskin would follow up his invitation with something more legally compelling. T&C asked Andy Wright, former White House associate attorney at President Barack Obama and founding editor of Just Security, an online legal forum based at the Reiss Center on Law and Security at New York University School of Law to describe whether and what Trump could be called.

Could Trump be forced to testify in his own impeachment trial?

“In congressional inquiries, it’s always a balance between legal principles and political influence,” Wright said. “In other words, it’s more of a negotiation, worded in legal terms, and less of a ‘yes they can’ or ‘no they can’t’.”

For Congress to force the issue into this situation, Wright said, “they would have to issue a subpoena and then, faced with an anticipated refusal to honor former President Trump’s subpoena, they should be prepared to do so. find him in contempt, then send him back to the U.S. DC prosecutor for potential criminal prosecution. Or they could use a law that allows for recourse to court for a civil enforcement of the summons, which we have seen from the House side in some of these cases that occurred during the Trump era.

President Trump speaks from a Jumbotron screen as crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC

Robert NickelsbergGetty Images

What is the likelihood of a subpoena in this case?

“I guess neither the Senate nor the House will be inclined to do it. And if they do subpoena him and he didn’t show up, I doubt they would try to turn him into criminal or civil contempt, ”Wright said. “Here’s why: when you [issue a subpoena], you have a process fight and then it becomes the story. I think house managers, Senate Democrats, and sentencing-ready Republicans want to focus on the political case – that’s what the former president did on January 6, the language he used and the actions he took before that day.

Have Presidents Willingly Testified Before Congress?

Four sitting presidents have voluntarily testified before Congress, starting with George Washington who appeared before the full Senate to discuss “Indian treaties.” In a 2018 article for Just Security, Wright described the affair as “a procedural disaster” that has gone so badly for Washington that few presidents have been willing to repeat the experience.

George Washington addresses Congress during his inauguration.

Universal History ArchivesGetty Images

In 1882, Abraham Lincoln testified before a Congressional committee after part of his annual speech leaked to the press before it was presented to Congress. At the time, many people suspected Mary Todd Lincoln of having shared the document with a columnist friend. According to the Senate Historical Office and Library, “the president went to Capitol Hill for a private meeting with members of the Judiciary Committee, to assure them that no member of his family was involved. “

Woodrow Willson appeared before the Senate External Relations Committee in 1919 to discuss the peace treaty with Germany at the end of World War I and a proposal for membership in the League of Nations.

In 1974, Gerald Ford testified before the Criminal Justice Subcommittee, House Judiciary Committee to “explain the reasons for his pardon to former President Richard M. Nixon.” Ford insisted that the pardon had not been arranged in advance, but was the result of his concerns over reports of deteriorating mental and physical health, ”according to the Historical Senate Office and the library.

Can Congress subpoena a former president?

According to Wright, Congress has made several attempts to compel former presidents to testify and met with mixed results. John Tyler and John Quincy Adams both testified after stepping down as part of an investigation into Secretary of State Daniel Webster and his use of a “contingency fund.” But, in 1953, when the House Committee on Un-American Activities subpoenaed former President Harry Truman to testify on his appointment of an official suspected of Communist ties, the former president refused to appear. Truman has appeared on TV and radio to explain why he shouldn’t have to testify. And as Wright noted in 2018, “HUAC never tested Truman’s legal theory because it did not seek to enforce his subpoena with a verdict of contempt.”

What about criminal or civil cases? President Bill Clinton testified before a grand jury in August 1998.

TIM SLOANGetty Images

Current presidents have been called to testify in court proceedings in the past; but rarely and most often in the form of a sworn statement. In 1998, Bill Clinton became the first sitting president to be called to a grand jury when he was accused of lying in an earlier sworn statement saying, “Nothing is happening between us” to About Monica Lewinsky. “It depends on what the word ‘is'” was his now famous response.

