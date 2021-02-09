Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins today and Congressman Cicillin is in the middle of it all





ICYMI: Rhode Island had as many as 119,104 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 1,031 new cases since Feb.5. The most recent daily positive test rate was 4.1% and the first-time positive test rate was 20.1%. The state announced 24 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,236. There were 241 people in the hospital and 86,750 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

U.S. Representative David Cicillin will take center stage this afternoon as impeachment official in the trial of former President Donald Trump, the only Commander-in-Chief in American history who has been indicted. indictment by the House on two occasions.

The proceedings are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., and the Cicillins office has been careful to avoid divulging details of the trial strategy in recent days. In fact, Cicillin hasn’t even mentioned Trump on Twitter since February 2.

What we do know is that impeachment officials and Trump’s attorneys have agreed to limit oral argument to 4 p.m. on either side, which could last until Saturday. The New York Times reported that neither party should be using their full time.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on January 13 for inciting an insurgency for his role in provoking his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol the week before. Cicillin and U.S. Representative Ted Lieu from California began writing an impeachment article as they hid from the insurgents in Cicillines’ office.

An unanswered question is whether Cicillin and the other impeachers will attempt to subpoena Trump himself. Trump refused an invitation to testify voluntarily.

A question for those of us in Rhode Island will be how much action Cicillin itself will get during the trial. We know U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin from Maryland will serve as lead prosecutor, but Cicilline, a former defense attorney, knows how to make a heated argument. It would be surprising if he didn’t at least for a while during the trial.

It looks like impeachment officials will use a lot of footage of the Jan.6 Capitol breach and attempt to use Trump’s words in the days and weeks leading up to the insurgency to show that Trump pushed his supporters.

Trump’s attorneys intend to argue that the impeachment is unconstitutional, although it is interesting to note that technically he was indicted while he was still in office – which is happening now, c This is the trial where the senators decide to convict him or acquit him on the impeachment charges. The Senate needs 67 votes to condemn Trump, which means 17 Republicans would have to join the 50 Democrats to get a conviction.

THE GLOBE AT RHODE ISLAND

Ed Fitzpatrick reports that fraudulent unemployment insurance claims are so prevalent in Rhode Island that victims include the state police chief and at least three of the state senators who held a hearing into the issue on Monday evening. Read more.

Ed also looks at how new Governor Dan McKee will handle environmental policy. Read more.

Alexa Gagosz finds confusing forms and multiple channels left many older Rhode Islanders frustrated and without the COVID-19 vaccination appointments they needed. Read more.

Meet Alexander Major II, the science teacher from Providence who gives life lessons to his students at E-Cubed Academy. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

Environment: My colleague David Abel tells the story of a man who made it his mission to pick up empty nip bottles and other discarded garbage, but was hit by a car last month. Read more.

Business: Tim Logan writes that Bostons’ push in developing space for life science companies highlights the risks of overbuilding to serve a slice of the region’s economy. Read more.

Politics: Lawyer Alan Dershowitz appears to have played an inordinate role in President Trump’s pardons before stepping down. Read more.

Entertainment: Matthew Gilbert explains what parents can watch on TV with their tweens. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

The State Council for Primary and Secondary Education meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss student learning loss as a result of COVID-19.

Former President Trump’s impeachment trial begins this afternoon.

The Rhode Island Ethics Commission meets at 9 a.m. Here is the agenda.

