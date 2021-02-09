Bobby Moynihan: Donald Trump adored the drunken uncle of the racist character of SNL





Moynihan has said Trump was by far the “most delirious host” of his nearly 10-year run on “Saturday Night Live”.

One of the most popular recurring characters on Bobby Moynihan’s “Saturday Night Live” was Drunk Uncle, a boozy racist who at one point on the show was called Donald Trump’s number one fan. What did Trump think of the character? He loved it, Moynihan reveals in the latest episode of The Daily Beast’s “Last Laugh” podcast. Moynihan preformed Drunk Uncle at Trump’s infamous “SNL” in November 2015, and Trump’s backstage reaction to the “Weekend Update” sketch left the comedian angry.

“I think that was one of the last drunken uncles I did,” Moynihan said. “And I remember thinking that’s one of the only things on the show that really blames him and shows how racist and terrible he is. And he walked up to me afterwards and I’m like, oh no. And he shook my hand. And he said to me, ‘Thank you very much. It was so nice to hear such beautiful things said to each other. And I was like, you moron.

Moynihan added, “I was like, no, idiot, I thought you were going to be crazy and you are not. And now I’m angry you aren’t crazy.

Hearing that Trump was a Drunk Uncle fan didn’t change Moynihan’s love for the character, or as the comedian put it, “No, I mean, it didn’t change anything other than the fact that that stupid idiot didn’t get it. “

Regarding Trump’s 2015 welcome concert, Moynihan recalled that “the vibe was like a rich, bratty kid,” explaining, “He wasn’t the worst host. He was just delusional. He did something completely wrong [in a taped sketch] and they were like, ‘Cut! Hey, you did that wrong. And he said, ‘No, I didn’t.’ And, and they were like, ‘Yeah, you did.’ And he said to me, ‘No, I didn’t back the tape. He tried to prove it. And they did, they showed him and he said, ‘I like it better that way.’ ‘

Moynihan left “Saturday Night Live” in 2017 after nearly a decade of being on the NBC sketch series. The comedian is now playing alongside Ted Danson in NBC’s new comedy series “Mr. Mayor. ”Head over to The Daily Beast website for more on Moynihan.

