You Better Support Donald Trump: Ryder Winegar of New Hampshire Charged With Threatening to Kill Members of Congress and NH State Representative





A New Hampshire man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week for threatening to kill a state official and several members of Congress, ordering national lawmakers to back former Republican President Donald Trump.

Ryder Winegar, a 33-year-old man in Amherst, New Hampshire, was arrested on January 11 and charged Monday with six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of threatening a state official of New Hampshire, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murrays said. in a statement Tuesday.

Winegar is being held pending trial, the statement said.

The criminal complaint filed in the US District Court claims that on December 16 and 17, Winegar left voicemail messages at the Washington, DC offices of six members of Congress. These legislators are not named in court documents.

According to court records, Winegar is accused of leaving voicemail messages where he threatened to hang the six members of Congress if they did not get behind Donald Trump.

In a message, authorities said, the man from New Hampshire said, I had some advice for you. Here’s the advice, Donald Trump is your president. If you didn’t get behind him, I was going to hang you until you died.

In another voicemail message, Winegar is accused of saying: How is there a pandemic when 99.9% of people survive? Huh? It seems like you don’t understand what the fucking pandemic is. You better get behind Donald Trump or you were going to hang yourself, and I’ll laugh.

You better support Donald Trump as president, he is accused of having said in another post. There has been massive fraud in this country. And if you don’t support him, I was going to drag you and hang you by the neck to die. Good luck.

On December 14, Winegar was charged with contacting a New Hampshire state official by email and threatening to drag him out of bed and hang him, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said Winegar identified himself by name and included his phone number in some of his calls to members of Congress.

The matter was investigated by the United States Capitol Police with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, US Customs and Border Protection, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Amherst, New Hampshire Police Department and the New Hampshire Attorney Generals Office.

In their complaint, authorities also noted that a report provided by the Amherst Police Department revealed that an officer contacted Winegar on June 17 in reference to a complaint about gunshots heard on the property. . According to the report, Winegar claimed ownership of the property.

