The Second Indictment of Donald J. Trump (your letters)





Senators Should Forgo Big Lie Or Resign

If our Constitution, the rule of law, and executive controls through impeachment are to continue to make sense in this country, former President Donald Trump must face the consequences of his words and actions, just like us. all. I am appalled at how some senators and congressmen continue to lie to the American people. They hypocritically call for unity when they themselves divide us and have divided us.

I propose that senators who lied by saying that the elections were stolen be required to publicly retract this big lie if they are to be allowed to vote in the impeachment trial. If they refuse to retract, they should recuse or resign. They would violate their oaths of office to uphold the Constitution. They would also violate their oaths as jurors in the impeachment trial to listen to the evidence without prejudice. If they do not want to recuse or resign, they should be dismissed as traitors to their office, to their oaths and to the nation.

Our country will not be unified as long as these lawmakers continue to lie in a selfish and corrupt attempt to call for votes from the radical right and national terrorists. They are morally corrupt and they have to go.

J. Muir

Marcellus

The constitution, a shield for soulless politicians

Republicans claim impeachment of Donald Trump is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office. It is more of a dodge than a heroic position for our Constitution. By making this argument, Republicans have failed not to officially be on the side or against It avoids a lot of clutter with their constituents at home and reveals how little leverage or leadership those who stand up for this defense have.

The Constitution has become a great hiding place for so many ruthless politicians. Rather than stand up and make logical, wise decisions that would improve society, many of our so-called leaders choose to feign allegiance to our founding document, by as good administrators of our democracy; but in reality, they only use it as a shield to protect themselves from having to make the tough decisions that will get us out of the political slump in which we have lived for so many years. Getting re-elected is their only real goal.

The Constitution, as precious as ever for our democracy, is not unalterable. We have 27 amendments to prove this point. Thomas Jefferson made this point very clearly in a letter to Samuel Kercheval in 1816. Jefferson states, Some men regard the constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and regard them as the ark of the covenant, too sacred to They attribute to men of the age before more than human wisdom, and assume that what they have done is beyond reproach. What Jefferson is saying, in essence, is that the current generation of politicians are apparently much dumber than our founding fathers and incapable of making decisions based on current issues and facts. Europe has been inundated … with blood, unable to change with the circumstances. This is also the reason why our political class is helpless, and as many see, useless. I guess this is a natural outcome for a political party that hates government, but devotes all its efforts to staying in power and ruling.

Stephen Florence

Phoenix

Condemn the inflammatory comments on both sides

As an independent conservative, I support Representative Katkos’ in principle vote on Trump’s impeachment and removal of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greenes from committee missions. Trump’s green comments and irresponsible comments deserve no less. However, I would have liked him and others from both parties to be fairer in denouncing other irresponsible comments from top politicians. . –This comment, like those of Trump and Greene, was inflammatory and encouraging the worst elements in our society.

Dave Dixon

Jamesville

Representative Cheney is expected to join Dems

I have some advice for Liz Cheney, currently a Republican congressman from Wyoming: Face the facts. You’ve been censored by the Wyoming Republican Party, so switch to the Democratic Party and move to California!

You would go with Nancy Pelosi. You could go to hair salons with her and eat gourmet ice cream in the pretty restaurant where Governor Gavin Newsom ate, in violation of his coronavirus restrictions. You talk like a Democrat, act like a Democrat, dress like a Democrat, so stop the charade and change your party’s registration.

Mitch pezdek

Ilium

Serious acts demand serious consequences

As a military veteran, I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, DC politicians took the same oath Former President’s actions to overthrow our elections, incite coup attempt and so defiling the Constitution is like the bones of my body being torn apart, the structure is gone and the carcass will soon die. Such serious actions demand serious consequences. If politicians do not want to defend our Constitution against such actions by a former president, then they should have their nationality revoked and be deported.

Arnold stieber

Pennellville

Local radio has no room for toxic conspiracy theories

At a time when we all need to tone down our rhetoric, I was a little disheartened (but not surprised) on February 3, 2021, to hear local radio host Bob Lonsberry say racial conspiracy nonsense on his talk show. of the afternoon. Lonsberry began his rant by pointing out that the Biden administration recently imposed travel restrictions in predominantly white regions like the UK, Europe and South Africa. Now, the fact that he thinks South Africa is a predominantly white country (actually only 9% white) is testament to his ignorance of global issues. Either way, for most people the crackdown is an understandable step, as we’ve been hearing about new variants of Covid-19 in these areas for weeks.

But in the world of Lonsberrys, these steps are in fact proof that our new president intends to actively discriminate against whites while carrying out an insidious social experiment of racial pluralism. These accusations echo allegations of white genocide launched by fear-mongering white supremacist hate groups. Whether he realizes it or not, Lonsberry is repeating the same arguments that have plagued the minds of violent extremists in recent years. I think we can all agree that we were in a time when we needed more freshness, reliable facts, and common sense to prevail over the toxic rhetoric and conspiracy theories of the past few months. We have enough tensions and divisions in our society these days. The media, even small fish like Lonsberry, shouldn’t be actively trying to make matters worse with bogus conspiracy nonsense.

Todd Sorensen

DeWitt

