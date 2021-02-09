Palm Beach to decide if Trump can stay in Mar-a-Lago





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) As former President Donald Trump’s senate impeachment trial begins in Washington on Tuesday, an issue even more important to his immediate future is being discussed some 990 miles south by Palm City Council Beach: if he can continue to live in Mar-a-Lago.

Council members will hear their lawyers’ opinion on whether the city can prevent Trump from living at his club. This was the deal Trump’s lawyer proposed nearly 30 years ago: he told the city in 1993 that he would be banned from living there if he allowed him to convert it from a club residence. But this promise was not specifically included in the written agreement, which may prevail.

That’s because, technically, Trump is an employee of the company that officially owns Mar-a-Lago and the written agreement only prohibits members from living there. Under city regulations, a club may provide on-site accommodation for its employees. Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago on January 20, the day he left office.

In December, the South Florida city received a letter from a lawyer representing a neighbor in Mar-a-Lago asking them to ban Trump from living there. The unnamed neighbor believes the Trumps residence would lower property values.

Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump changed their residence from New York to Mar-a-Lago in 2019. The Trump Organization, the family’s business entity, issued a statement saying: There are no documents or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-A-Lago as a residence. Trump owns two other homes near Mar-a-Lago.

Trump bought Mar-a-Lago for $ 10 million in 1985 from the estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post, owner of General Foods. The 126-room mansion had deteriorated after her death in 1973, when she left it to the U.S. government as a possible presidential vacation home. The government returned it in 1981.

After Trump bought it, he spent millions improving the property while living there part-time.

In the early 1990s, however, Trump was in financial distress. Real estate prices have fallen and several of its businesses have collapsed, including a New Jersey casino. He told the city he could no longer afford the $ 3 million annual maintenance and that it was unfair that he was bearing the costs alone. He proposed to subdivide the property and build mansions. The city rejected the proposal.

In 1993, Trump and the city agreed he could turn the estate into a private club. It would be limited to 500 members, the registration fee is now $ 200,000 and the annual membership fee is $ 14,000.

Under this agreement, members can stay in a suite for a maximum of seven consecutive days and 21 days per year, but there is no prohibition on employees living there.

Yet, according to Palm Beach Post reports from 1993, Trump’s attorney Paul Rampell told city council that if the deal was approved, Trump would be treated like any other member.

Another question I get asked often is whether Mr. Trump will continue to live in Mar-a-Lago, Rampell told the council, according to the Post. No, except that he will be a member of the club and will therefore be entitled to use the guest rooms.

The length of Trump’s stays in Mar-a-Lago prior to his presidency is unknown, but they often exceeded seven consecutive days while he was in office, including visits of around two weeks during the Christmas holidays. His stays totaled well over 21 days per year.

Trump frequently clashed with the city and its mostly loyal residents about the way the clubs work before he even became president. Neighbors complained about noise, traffic and an American flag the size of a car lot and its 24-meter pole, which Trump erected in 2006 without a proper permit. The two sides eventually came to an agreement: Trump got a shorter pole and agreed to have his foundation donate $ 100,000 to veteran charities.

Trump then placed the pole on a mound so that it still reached 24 yards.

Despite public bickering, Trump performed well in the November election among his neighbors in the Mar-a-Lagos neighborhood, getting 62 percent of the vote.

