Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi party attacks BJP over PM Modi’s remark: Chanda Jeevi





New Delhi: Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav coined a term on Tuesday to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that the nation must be vigilant against whom he called “andolan jeevi” or professional protesters. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Mr Yadav, a staunch critic of the prime minister, in a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, said those who collect donations should be called. “chanda jeevi” or professional donation collectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while responding to the motion of thanks to President Rajya Sabha on Monday, called on thousands of farmers protesting the center’s farm laws to end their agitation and engage in dialogue with the government on their demands. However, he later added that there was a “new category” of people to be aware of: “Andolan jeevi”. Yadav today highlighted the role of mass movements in the country’s progress, in a firmly formulated response to Prime Minister Modi. “The nation gained independence through agitation. Countless rights were received through agitation. Women were granted the right to vote through agitation. Mahatma Gandhi became the father of the nation because ‘he stirred for Africa, the world and the nation, “he said. “What do we say about the commotion? That people are “ aandolan jeevi ”. What should I call the people who collect donations? Are they not members of ‘‘chanda jeevi sangathan’ ‘ (organization which collects donations)? “, he added. Yadav also reacted to PM Modi’s assurance to farmers that the minimum support price system will not be abandoned. “Yesterday I heard ‘MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP Rahega“. It’s just in the speeches but not on the pitch. Farmers don’t get it, if they got it they wouldn’t be sitting on the roads of Delhi. I congratulate the restless farmers for waking up farmers all over India, ”Yadav said. The Prime Minister’s remark was criticized by the opposition. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protested against agricultural laws at Delhi’s three borders: Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. They demand the repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee from the MSP, fearing that the legislation will make them vulnerable to business exploitation. The government says the laws will help improve their incomes, as farmers will have more opportunities to sell their crops. Several rounds of talks between farmers and centers failed to break the deadlock.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos