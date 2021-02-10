Former President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial begins today – East Bay Times





By Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox | CNN

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins today in the Senate, where senators will face the violent events of the January 6 riots and whether Trump is guilty of inciting the insurgents who attacked Capitol Hill and put their life in danger.

The landmark trial has a number of firsts: It’s the first time in U.S. history that a president will be tried by the Senate impeachment court for the second time. And this is the first time that a former president will face the prospect of conviction and removal from office.

The former president’s Trump title will be at the center of attention on opening day of testing, which begins at 1 p.m. ET. After the Senate approves the trial rules, the Senate will hear from House impeachment officials and Trump’s team on whether the trial itself is constitutional.

After four hours of debate, the Senate will vote on the question. While this vote could halt the trial if the Senate votes unconstitutional, a similar procedural vote forced by GOP Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky failed 55-45 last month.

But even though Tuesday’s vote is not in question, the question of constitutionality looms over the entire trial as Republicans rallied around the argument as a reason to acquit Trump. The conviction requires a two-thirds majority, or at least 17 Republican senators to join all members of the Democratic caucus.

Democrats have argued that there are many precedents for holding the trial of Trump, who was impeached by the House while he was still in office. They referred to legal scholars on both sides of the political spectrum claiming the Senate had jurisdiction to convict Trump, as well as the Senate precedent holding trials for former officials indicted.

The intent of the authors, the text of the Constitution, and past congressional practice all confirm that President Trump should stand trial for his constitutional crimes in power, House officials wrote in a legal brief on Monday. Presidents take a sacred oath that binds them from their first day in office until the last. There is no January exception to the Constitution that allows presidents to abuse power in their last days without accountability.

Trump’s lawyers and many Republican senators, however, say they believe the lawsuit is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president.

The Senate is being asked to do something patently ridiculous: try a private citizen in a process designed to remove him from an office he no longer occupies, Trumps lawyers wrote in their preliminary legal brief filed on Monday.

Last month, five Republican senators voted against Paul’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, and it’s not clear if there were any changes. In a key sign showing the obstacles to the conviction of the former president, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the GOP Senate leadership, said on Monday that he believed the proceedings were unconstitutional and that he did not had seen nothing that would change his mind so far.

Blunt said he would vote the same Tuesday on the constitutional question as he did on the final acquittal vote.

I don’t know anyone their mind wasn’t taken before the impeachment trial, said Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma. The first question on the question of constitutionality, which does a lot and everything in between. I think people are pretty locked up.

Unlike the last trial, senators will not be required to sit at their desks throughout the proceedings, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They will instead be able to watch from the gallery above the Senate Chamber or from a room off the floor that will show the trial on television. Masks will not be required on the floor, unlike in the House, but Trump’s managers and lawyers are expected to wear masks unless they speak.

Senators are not allowed to speak during the trial as jurors.

After Tuesday’s debate and vote, House directors will have 4 hours over two days to make their presentation starting Wednesday, followed by two days for Trumps’ lawyers. Senators will then have four hours to ask questions submitted in writing to both parties, and the Senate could debate and vote on whether to summon witnesses, although it remains unclear whether witnesses will be wanted at trial.

