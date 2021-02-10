Mike Pompeo blames WHO for ‘bending a knee’ to Xi Jinping as investigation rejects theory of Covid-19 lab leaks

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Fox News Channels’ Americas newsroom to cast doubt on World Health Organization (WHO) findings that he was “extremely unlikely” that Covid-19 is leaking from the Wuhan laboratory in China. The statement by the world health body comes after an investigation into the origins of the virus was closed. WHO has also said it will no longer continue research to determine whether the coronavirus has leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. [WIV] in Wuhan, China.

However, Pompeo said nothing had changed his belief that the virus originated from the Wuhan lab because there was significant evidence. Calling the WHO “corrupt,” he told the channel: I have to say that the reason we left the World Health Organization is that we have come to believe it is corrupt. It had been politicized. He bent a knee to Secretary General Xi Jinping in China. The channel posted the clip of the interview on Twitter.

RELATED LINKS

Was Covid-19 a biological weapon? Shocking US government fact sheet claims Wuhan lab began research on bat virus in 2016

Has Covid-19 started in Italy? Chinese scientist says virus was first detected in Wuhan but did not originate there

Did Covid-19 Leak From a Wuhan Laboratory? The truth behind the theory as more and more evidence points to China as the source

(CHINA OUT) A woman wears a face mask as she visits an exhibition on the city’s fight against the coronavirus in Wuhan on January 30, 2021 in Wuhan, China. The WHO team has completed its mandatory quarantine and is currently investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan.

He added that while he looked forward to “seeing their reports and analyzes”, he doesn’t think WHO officials had “the access they needed”.

“I hope they got to see all the data and the science, in the lab, talking to the doctors, interviewing them in private in places where they could actually tell the truth about what happened, not under the supervision of a Communist Party member seated at the back of the room making sure they adhere to the Communist Party line. So, I can’t wait to see their results. I continue to know that there was significant evidence, Bill, that it may well have come from that lab, Pompeo said of the WHO fact-finding mission to China.

When co-host Bill Hemmer asked Pompeo one last time, “So you don’t think anything has changed that it’s from the lab?” Pompeo replied, not a thing.

Pompeo also commented on Biden’s Chinese policy, saying the administration should judge the Chinese Communist Party on its “actual actions” including against their own citizens or overseas in Taiwan rather than believing the propaganda he diffuses there.

Earlier in January, Pompeo revealed “American information” on the virus, just after the WHO team of international Covid researchers arrived in Wuhan. The intelligence involved the lab, according to Pompeo, who said he revealed that researchers in the lab fell ill in the fall of 2019 with symptoms compatible with Covid-19.

Scientists have also reportedly worked with a bat coronavirus RaTG13 which is 96.2% genetically similar to the virus that causes COVID, and the lab would have has secret ties to the Chinese military.

Although the Wuhan lab released a research dossier on “ gain-of-function ” on viruses to improve their lethality or transmissibility, the State Department said the lab had “ not been transparent or consistent on its record of studying viruses most similar to the COVID-19 virus, including RaTG13. ”

“The WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology] has been engaged in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017, “Pompeo said. Experts have repeatedly dismissed the idea that the Covid virus -19 was human in origin, nor did Pompeo suggest that the virus was intentionally engineered or released on purpose.

Instead, he raised the possibility that it was a natural virus that accidentally escaped the lab through sloppy security protocols. “Accidental infections in laboratories have caused several epidemics of the virus in China and elsewhere, including a 2004 SARS outbreak in Beijing which infected nine people and killed one,” the State Department said in an information document.

Peter Ben Embarek, WHO food safety and animal disease expert, was at the press conference to announce the results of the Ground Zero investigations on the Wuhan laboratory. He said there was not enough evidence to support the hypothesis that the virus escaped from a Chinese biosafety lab in Wuhan, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that the WHO maintains its earlier determination that COVID-19 likely entered the human population through an intermediate animal. .

Recently, China also presented new theories about the early days of the virus, indicating the virus originated in the United States or Italy. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, for example, in a tweet suggested that the coronavirus first appeared in the United States.

2/2 CDC was caught instantly. When did patient zero start in the United States? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? Perhaps it was the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make your data public! We owe ourselves an explanation! pic.twitter.com/vYNZRFPWo3 Lijian Zhao (@ zlj517) March 12, 2020

According to Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the think tank at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, when she sees opportunities, China moves to exploit them and we are at a time when the Chinese definitely see opportunities. opportunities. “After the United States suspended funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), China pledged an additional $ 30 million in funding to the WHO, which gave China even more influence within the World Health Agency and a chance to promote himself as a champion of the “principle of multilateralism”.

According to Glaser, the break in US funding for the WHO was a “gift from the Trump administration to China, which took the opportunity to take a leadership position within the organization.”

If you have an interesting news or story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7514