Pakistani PM to address Lankan parliament amid Muslim human rights concerns





MANILA: As the Philippines prepares to launch its COVID-19 vaccination program next week, President Rodrigo Duterte called on communist rebels not to hamper the transport and delivery process, especially in areas remote.

In a late-night speech to the nation, he called on the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), its armed wing the New Peoples Army (NPA) and other armed groups to allow the safe transport of vaccines throughout the country.

I appeal to the Communist Party of the Philippines, he said. The CPP should ensure that vaccines (which are) transported to areas where (there are) no municipal health workers or medical personnel, (they) will leave the vaccines alone. Allow vaccines to be transported freely and safely.

He urged the rebels to observe the rule of mankind and added: (They belong) to the Filipino people. The credit does not go to anyone. It is for the Filipino people.

The NPA previously intercepted government aid shipments intended for people in rural areas. Duterte described these acts of the rebels as heinous.

In previous speeches, he assured COVID-19 vaccines would be available to everyone in the country, including the rebels.

Responding to the call from the presidents, the CPP said on Tuesday that its forces would not hamper vaccine deliveries.

The NPA will ensure that the transport of COVID-19 vaccines is provided with a humanitarian corridor for safe and unimpeded passage through bases and guerrilla areas, the group said.

He suggested, however, that the process of transport, distribution and inoculation be managed by the International Committee of the Red Cross and other civilian humanitarian agencies, especially in remote areas of the country. Any non-Red Cross vehicle used to transport vaccines should be clearly marked with a red cross on a white background, he added.

However, military leaders have said that while they hope the PPC will honor its commitment, it is not for the rebel group to dictate which vehicles to use.

Major-General Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said: We urge the CPP-NPA not to take advantage of the pandemic to save their reputation which they have significantly eroded, or to attempt to build an image that is in contrast to what they do.

Harry Roque, a spokesperson for Duterte, said the government has prepared a vaccination plan and that would not be what the CPP-NPA, a terrorist group, wants to dictate.

Under Secretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said a first shipment of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive in the Philippines by February 13. The vaccination program should start three days later.

The Philippines has ordered 5.6 million doses of two vaccines, the second is the one developed by AstraZeneca which is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of the year, according to Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementation officer of the National Task Force. Against COVID- 19.

Public schools could be used as vaccination centers during the vaccination campaign if there is no space available, especially in urban areas, Duterte said. Previously, he had ordered that vaccinations be carried out at police stations and military installations if there was no suitable venue available in remote areas.

The president also called on the police and the military to work together to maintain order during the vaccination campaign.

The army should strengthen the understaffed police force, especially in remote villages, he said.

As the Philippines lags behind other Southeast Asian countries in acquiring vaccines, Duterte expressed optimism that governments’ response to the pandemic will produce good results by the end of the year. end of the year.

I think we did our mission reasonably, he said. We are waiting for the vaccines to arrive and (will) vaccinate everyone. We will do it as quickly as the vaccines arrive.

He added: We will survive. By the end of the year, it looks like (although) it might not be the best, our efforts will pay off.

The government will initially prioritize health workers in the vaccination campaign, especially those who work most closely with coronavirus patients and in hospital departments with COVID-19. Authorities in the Philippines are aiming to vaccinate two-thirds of the population, or about 70 million people, this year.

As of Tuesday, 1,235 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country, bringing the total to 540,227. In addition, 65 people have died from illnesses related to the disease, bringing the death toll to 11,296.

