Lin Woods Atlanta attorneys also helped Donald Trump in court





***

The elect are like layers. They should be changed from time to time. These are the famous words of Mark Twain, as paraphrased by State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) to GPB lawmakers on Monday.

Dolezal was discussing RS 37, his resolution to limit the length of service of state legislators to 12 years, while extending Senate terms to four years.

(Technically, diapers should be changed every three hours, but even the senator says lawmakers should be given more time than that.)

His proposal would pose the question of term limits for voters, but as you can guess, the idea of ​​shortening the terms of his colleagues was discussed, but not yet advanced, in the Government Oversight Committee.

***

Former Georgia House Democratic leader and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses attendees at the National Press Club Headliner Luncheon in Washington, DC, November 15, 2019. (Cheriss May / Sipa USA / TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Look for Stacey Abrams to play an involuntary role in defending former President Donald Trump’s impeachment in the Senate this week.

Politico Playbook reports that Trumps’ legal team plans to release a video montage for Senators that a source compared to the first three segments of a Hannity monologue.

More details:

The assembly will include:

Democrats opposing the election results, including Rep. JIM MCGOVERN (D-Mass.) In 2016 opposing certification of Trump’s electoral votes in Alabama; Members of the Congressional Black Caucus protesting against the legitimacy of the 2001 presidential election (which AL GORE rejected); STACEY ABRAMS ‘refusal to concede the race for governor of Georgias 2018; and this tweet from President NANCY PELOSI.

***

The second impeachment trial for former presidents begins today in Washington. Expect Georgia, and in particular Trumps to call Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to be at the center of the allegations against Trump.

House impeachment officials and Trump’s defense attorneys will spend a total of four hours today considering whether it is constitutional for a former president to face an impeachment trial. Then the Senate will vote on whether to proceed.

We do not expect a different result from the 55-45 vote the Senate has already passed on the same issue. Look for the start of the trial and continue through the weekend.

Late Monday, Trump’s attorney David Schoen dropped his request for a break in the trial schedule to observe the Sabbath Friday night and during the day on Saturday. Senators had agreed to house him, but Schoen now says his counterpart can cover him so the trial can continue even if he’s absent.

***

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene not only attracts media attention, she also attracts potential challengers.

The Rome News-Tribune writes to locals looking for a chance to send the congressman back to the Sixth District, where Taylor was competing in a 2020 primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, before moving to the 14th District to running for Tom Graves. headquarters open further north.

And one of your insiders has more on that front as well.

***

Under the Golden Dome, Legislative Day 14:

The Chamber disembarks at 10 o’clock; the Senate meets at 10 am; committee meetings all day.

***

The state Senate is due to pass the amended budget today.

***

Because excessive national attention is never enough, Georgia is once again in the national spotlight for the many proposals already presented to change the way Georgians vote in elections.

On Mondays, the Wall Street Journal quotes two lawmakers with their take on the brawl to come:

Republicans say changes are needed to build shaken public confidence in the voting process.

There has been so much noise and misinformation about the election that I think we need to restore confidence, Georgia State Senator Larry Walker III, Republican Senate Caucus Deputy Chairman, said in an interview.

Democrats said the proposals were attempts by losers in recent elections to play against the system. Georgia carried out two recounts and a partial forensic audit and found no widespread fraud. Those [Republican] The policies are not based on any kind of evidence, said State Representative Bee Nguyen, a Democrat from Atlanta.

***

It’s an A for effort, at least. A group of House Democrats tabled a resolution Monday night honoring former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams for her efficient, efficient, selfless and dedicated public service.

Our eagle-eyed colleague Maya T. Prabhu has retrieved a copy of the brief, which also aims to honor the 2018 gubernatorial candidate for her vision and unwavering commitment to empowering marginalized communities.

Leaders in the Republican-controlled chamber are not set to hand Abrams an honor before a scheduled 2022 rematch with Gov. Brian Kemp.

Response from President Ralstons Chief of Staff Spiro Amburn: Isn’t that congratulating Stacey Abrams like congratulating the Falcons for not winning a Super Bowl?

Too early, Spiro.

***

His election day. Again. This time for State House District 90, which includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.

Former State Representative Pam Stephenson, D-Lithonia, withdrew her candidacy for the seat in September. Maya Prabhu has details on the six Democrats looking to take the seat today.

***

US Senator Raphael Warnock, who recently joined the Senate Agriculture Committee, reveals more details on a proposal to provide targeted aid to non-white farmers.

The Farmers of Color Emergency Relief Act would provide $ 5 billion in direct payments that can be used to pay off federal loans or taxes and buy new land. The money will also be used to create new programs for black, Latino and Native American farmers.

Along with Georgias Warnock, this proposal is sponsored by Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and agricultural committee chair Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. Their goal is to include the legislation in the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package being developed.

***

Sherri Powell, former Senate employee for the late Zell Miller, started the Rural America Chamber of Commerce. Powell plans for the Rural Chamber to promote the economic interests of non-urban communities and while celebrating the rich rural diversity of the Americas.

Powell knows what she’s talking about. She is from Alamo, Georgia (population 2,797) in Wheeler County.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos