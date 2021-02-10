Akhilesh refers to PM Modi s Andolan Jeevi Jibe says BJP members are Chanda jeevis -ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb. 9 (ANI): Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led government on Tuesday over new agricultural laws and its assurance on maintaining the minimum support price mechanism, claiming that farmers were not yet getting PSM in several parts of the country.

He also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “andolan jeevi” jibe, claiming that BJP leaders are members of “chanda jeevi sangathan”.

Participating in the vote of thanks at the President’s address to Lok Sabha, Yadav referred to the Prime Minister’s remarks to Rajya Sabha on Monday in which he spoke of the community of “andolan jeevi” (which thrives on turmoil) “.

Yadav said India gained independence through protests and movements.

“The nation gained independence through agitation. Countless rights were received through agitation. Women were granted the right to vote through agitation. Mahatama Gandhi became the father of the nation because he ‘he stirred for Africa, the world and the nation, “he said.

“What about the commotion? That people are ‘aandolan jivi’. What should I call the people who are going to collect donations? Aren’t they members of ‘chanda jivi sangathan’ (organization that collects donations)? ” he said.

He also referred to the assurance of the BJP leaders on the MSP.

“Yesterday I heard ‘MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega’. It’s just in the speeches but not on the pitch. Farmers don’t understand, if they had had they wouldn’t have been sitting on the roads in Delhi. I congratulate the restless farmers for waking up farmers across India, ”Yadav said.

“Did the farmers in the district where the president is from or where the prime minister is elected – did they get the MSP?” its farmers have not been so humiliated, ”he added.

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if such references to the president could be allowed? BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, said he would look into the matter.

Yadav said that when farmers don’t accept the three farm laws, why doesn’t the government take them back?

“If the government says the laws are for farmers, why doesn’t it take them back, if the farmers don’t accept them? The people they were brought in don’t want them. Who is stopping the government? Allegations that you have been sidelined for business and brought these unfair laws? he asked.

He said the BJP-led government talks about modernizing the mandis and asked if any new mandis have been formed by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

He alleged that the state government followed “thoko niti” and that cases were filed at the discretion of the authorities. (ANI)

