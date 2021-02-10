Great Canadian Gaming tried to exploit Chinese capital to escape Xi Jinping’s corruption investigation, investigation finds

Great Canadian Gaming’s management expanded its high-limit “VIP” gambling business in 2015 following a plan to boost the income of mainland Chinese criminals fleeing Macau casinos and a crackdown on corruption of Chinese President Xi Jinping in British Columbia, money laundering investigation heard Monday.

The Cullen Commission, which has a mandate to determine whether bribery allows BC casinos to launder money, also heard that former Canadian top executive Walter Soo based his VIP business expansion pitch on logic that a US government investigation into Macau casino money laundering would do so. have Chinese VIPs “diverting their game to River Rock Casino. “

Commission lawyer Alison Latimer asked Canada’s great interim CEO Terrance Doyle about numerous examples from 2014 until 2017, in which management pushed back investigations into VIP players who used massive deliveries of money from a purported organized crime loan shark named Paul King Jin.

Read more: Former senior BC official said he warned the minister of suspicion of money laundering in BC casinos

The story continues under the ad

Doyle admitted to Latimer that Great Canadian did not want VIPs questioned about their source of cash as it would put River Rock’s business “in serious trouble”.

In one case, Latimer said, the company complained that a VIP named Li Lin Sha was banned by the BC Lottery Corporation after he went drinking with a River Rock VIP room manager named Lisa Gao, then returned to River. Rock and sexually assault a big one. Canadian employee.

The investigation learned that Sha – who claimed to be a real estate developer and coal miner in China – made 450 large cash transactions and nearly 100 suspicious transactions from 2006 to 2017 at Lottery Corp’s casinos.

He was one of the VIPs connected by investigators to the Jin’s River Rock money delivery network in 2015, Latimer said. And when Lottery Corp. imposed cash restrictions on him in September 2015, Doyle, former Great Canadian CEO Rod Baker, Lottery Corp. executive Brad Desmarais, and Gao interviewed him to retain him as a client, according to the investigation.

Sha admitted in the interview that he had around $ 3 million in River Rock casino chips at his residence and got money to buy chips at the casino by making calls to unidentified people. in Macau, China and Hong Kong. And yet Great Canadian Gaming continued to host its business and succeeded in reducing its ban on sexual assault to three months in 2017, Latimer said.

The story continues under the ad

Read more: Canada’s fentanyl kings are said to be linked to a powerful Chinese gang, the Big Circle Boys

Doyle admitted that Great Canadian advocated reducing the ban on Sha’s River Rock.

The investigation previously learned that Gao inappropriately had close business relationships with VIPs, including Sha, and that she was deregistered in late 2017 for facilitating a $ 200,000 transaction that violated the money laundering rules. ‘money.

Trending stories Canada Approves 6-Dose Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Label Change

Air Canada cuts 1,500 jobs, suspends more international flights

Latimer asked Doyle if he was concerned that Gao’s inclusion in the September 2015 interview with Sha may have exposed “sensitive” information to Sha’s network.

Doyle said he was not concerned that Gao was involved in the interview.

The investigation also heard of an email which showed that Doyle, Baker and Great Canadian Director Peter Goudron had been informed by Great Canadian Compliance Director Robert Kroeker in February 2015 of the “concerns. increases ”from the British Columbia Ministry of Finance that VIPs in River Rock were buying chips with cash and bank drafts and distributing the chips to other players.

The briefing came after a series of massive cash transactions in late 2014 at the River Rock Casino were hooked up by Lottery Corp. and Great Canadian executives to Jin’s alleged credit theft ring, according to the investigation.

But Doyle rebuffed Latimer’s suggestion that Kroeker’s February 2015 briefing alerted Great Canadian management to “systemic” money laundering issues.

The story continues under the ad

“You knew there was a huge backlog of chip liabilities” and “growing concerns” within the BC government, Latimer said.

“I don’t agree,” Doyle replied.

Latimer read another series of emails to Doyle in which he and Great Canadian manager Pat Ennis pushed back on money restrictions on a player who refused to disclose her source of money to the Lottery Corp. investigator. Ross Alderson.

“I have informed (Alderson) that she is currently betting $ 100,000 per hand, and (Alderson) should keep that in mind,” the Ennis email said.

“It’s crazy,” Doyle’s email replied, according to Latimer.

And in the fall of 2015, Doyle was one of the top Canadian managers who complained when Alderson and the Lottery Corp. banned 46 VIPs connected to Jin’s money delivery network, Latimer said.

Read more: Former Great Canadian Gaming Executives Admit Company Has Pushed Back Big Player Investigations

Doyle admitted that he was upset that Great Canadian was losing “serious” business due to interviews with Jin’s VIP player network in River Rock.

The investigation also learned from Walter Soo, the former great Canadian leader, that River Rock expanded its private high-limit baccarat table business in 2015 by adding 10 tables to a room previously used for security purposes.

The story continues under the ad

The expansion aimed primarily at VIPs from mainland China followed the casino’s highest revenue year in 2014, due to “the steady increase in upper-limit baccarat gambling since 2013,” according to one. confidential memo written by Soo in October 2014, according to the survey.

In that memo, Soo predicted an increase in revenue for River Rock in 2015 due to Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption and the flight of capital from mainland China to casinos in Macau, according to the survey. Soo added that US financial authorities are also cracking down on money laundering and increasingly monitoring US companies with casinos in Macau, and he believed this would increase an influx of cash from mainland China to Vancouver.

A commission attorney asked Soo if Great Canadian was trying to capitalize on the earnings of financial crime and money laundering suspects, and if Soo believed that less scrutiny of money laundering made the River Rock more attractive to Chinese VIPs.

No, ”Soo said. I was just trying to explain what’s going on here and why these people are coming here… I can’t begin to explain how cash was scrutinized.

Soo added that he believed Great Canadian and Vancouver more broadly were well positioned to take advantage of a flow of money via visitors and immigrants from Mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as “geopolitical” events such as as the takeover of Hong Kong by China and the mismanagement of the SARS epidemic.

The story continues under the ad

The Canadian government really wanted that 1980s money, and the immigration laws were really lenient, ”Soo said. “Tthere was a lot of magic like that, which benefited us.

Doyle’s cross-examination continues on Wednesday.