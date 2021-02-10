President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to attend 2021 Lunar New Year National Event





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – The 2572 Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration Momentum will be “ For Your Country, We Serve and Care ” Chinese New Year is organized by a number of community social organizations united as part of the 2021 National Lunar New Year activities. The event will take place virtually on Saturday (20/2/2021), at 10:00 a.m. WIB. Gandi Sulistiyanto, chairman of the National Lunar New Year 2021 Committee, said the Chinese New Year this time around during the Covid 19 pandemic will be different from before. The Chinese New Year is also a new impetus for the Confucian community and the Chinese community who celebrate it. • As the Chinese New Year approaches, 3,345 kilograms of milkfish in Rawa Belong Flood • FUND Benefit from the Corona Virus Pandemic with the Digital Angpao Chinese New Year Program 2572 “We urge you to reunite with your family at home without compromising existing Chinese culture and traditions,” Gando Sulistiyanto said at a virtual press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday (9/2/2021). “This time we are not using the word celebration because it is full of simplicity, the use of technology and the implementation of health protocols will be strong this year,” he said. During the event, according to Sulistiyanto, the plan will be followed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), forward Cabinet ministers of Indonesia, government officials and community leaders. He added that the public can participate in the 2021 Chinese New Year National Event via live streaming online on Kompas TV, Daai TV and the National Imlek Youtube account. • Implementation of Micro PPKM, PNS and BUMN Employees are prohibited from leaving town during the Long Lunar Weekend holidays • on Chinese New Year, Teraskita Hotel Jakarta managed by Dafam opens a private dinner program Community social organizations participating in the national activities of Imlek 2021 include Indonesian Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, Indonesian Chinese Association (INTI). Social Association of the Indonesian Chinese Clan (PSMTI), Indonesian Buddhist Association (PERMABUDHI). As well as several other organizations that are also supporting this event, one of which is the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO).







