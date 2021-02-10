Connect with us

Politics

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out trade war with EU as dispute over UK shellfish ban grows

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Boris Johnson refuses to rule out trade war with EU as dispute over UK shellfish ban grows

  • European Commission criticized for banning sale of shellfish caught in UK
  • Shellfish can only be transported to Europe if they are treated in a wastewater treatment plant
  • Environment Secretary George Eustice yesterday denounced the shellfish ban

By John Stevens, Deputy Political Editor of the Daily Mail

Posted: | Updated:

Boris Johnson refused last night to rule out a trade war with Brussels if he does not back down in the growing dispute over British shellfish.

The European Commission has faced a pincer movement as politicians on both sides of the Channel criticized its ban on fresh British exports.

Brussels has told British fishermen that they are prohibited from selling live mussels, oysters, clams and cockles to EU member states indefinitely.

Shellfish can only be transported to the mainland if they have been treated in sewage treatment plants.

Boris Johnson (pictured) refused last night to rule out a trade war with Brussels if he didn’t back down in the growing dispute over British shellfish

Environment Secretary George Eustice yesterday denounced the indefensible ban, which he said affected restaurants on the continent as well as British fishermen, who are already suffering from the shutdown of the British hotel trade.

He said the commission changed its position last week and before that made it clear that this was a trade that could continue.

Mr Eustice said the ban was quite unexpected and truly untenable, telling the BBC Radio 4s Today program: The truth is that there is no legal impediment to continuing this trade, both for for animal health reasons and for public health reasons there are legal provisions in the existing EU. regulations to allow this trade to continue from the UK.

We are simply asking the EU to respect its existing regulations and not seek to change them. Downing Street yesterday left open the possibility that the government could retaliate if the ban is not lifted.

Brussels told British fishermen they were indefinitely banned from selling live mussels, oysters, clams and cockles to EU member states (stock image)

Brussels told British fishermen they were indefinitely banned from selling live mussels, oysters, clams and cockles to EU member states (stock image)

The prime ministers’ spokesperson refused to rule out the blocking of the importation of certain goods from the continent in a tit-for-tat response.

Yesterday, in an impulse, the chairman of the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee said he was Britain’s best ally on this issue.

French MEP Pierre Karleskind said he was not happy with the response he got from the ban committee.

The point is, UK waters didn’t get dirty on December 31 at midnight, so it really doesn’t make sense, he told the Today program.

The European Commission has faced a pincer movement as politicians on both sides of the Channel criticized its ban on fresh British exports. Pictured: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

The European Commission has faced a pincer movement as politicians on both sides of the Channel criticized its ban on fresh British exports. Pictured: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove last night compared tensions with the EU in recent weeks to the start of a flight. He told the European Union’s Committee of Lords: We all know that when a plane takes off, that’s when you sometimes get that heightened level of turbulence.

But eventually, you reach cruising altitude and the crew tells you to take off your seatbelt and enjoy a gin and tonic and peanuts.

We weren’t at the gin and tonic and peanut stage yet, but I’m sure we will.

Chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost said the EU is always adjusting to the existence of a truly independent actor in his neighborhood.

I think it’s been more than bumpy, to be honest, over the past six weeks. I think that was problematic. I hope to overcome that, he told the Lords Committee. It will probably require a different mind on the part of the EU, but I’m sure we’ll see it and see some of that state dissipate as we move forward.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: