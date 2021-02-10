Boris Johnson refuses to rule out trade war with EU as dispute over UK shellfish ban grows

Boris Johnson refused last night to rule out a trade war with Brussels if he does not back down in the growing dispute over British shellfish.

The European Commission has faced a pincer movement as politicians on both sides of the Channel criticized its ban on fresh British exports.

Brussels has told British fishermen that they are prohibited from selling live mussels, oysters, clams and cockles to EU member states indefinitely.

Shellfish can only be transported to the mainland if they have been treated in sewage treatment plants.

Boris Johnson (pictured)

Environment Secretary George Eustice yesterday denounced the indefensible ban, which he said affected restaurants on the continent as well as British fishermen, who are already suffering from the shutdown of the British hotel trade.

He said the commission changed its position last week and before that made it clear that this was a trade that could continue.

Mr Eustice said the ban was quite unexpected and truly untenable, telling the BBC Radio 4s Today program: The truth is that there is no legal impediment to continuing this trade, both for for animal health reasons and for public health reasons there are legal provisions in the existing EU. regulations to allow this trade to continue from the UK.

We are simply asking the EU to respect its existing regulations and not seek to change them. Downing Street yesterday left open the possibility that the government could retaliate if the ban is not lifted.

(stock image)

The prime ministers’ spokesperson refused to rule out the blocking of the importation of certain goods from the continent in a tit-for-tat response.

Yesterday, in an impulse, the chairman of the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee said he was Britain’s best ally on this issue.

French MEP Pierre Karleskind said he was not happy with the response he got from the ban committee.

The point is, UK waters didn’t get dirty on December 31 at midnight, so it really doesn’t make sense, he told the Today program.

Pictured: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove last night compared tensions with the EU in recent weeks to the start of a flight. He told the European Union’s Committee of Lords: We all know that when a plane takes off, that’s when you sometimes get that heightened level of turbulence.

But eventually, you reach cruising altitude and the crew tells you to take off your seatbelt and enjoy a gin and tonic and peanuts.

We weren’t at the gin and tonic and peanut stage yet, but I’m sure we will.

Chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost said the EU is always adjusting to the existence of a truly independent actor in his neighborhood.

I think it’s been more than bumpy, to be honest, over the past six weeks. I think that was problematic. I hope to overcome that, he told the Lords Committee. It will probably require a different mind on the part of the EU, but I’m sure we’ll see it and see some of that state dissipate as we move forward.