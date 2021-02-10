Promise of economic justice for the national press

JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo pledged an economic system and a level playing field for the media industry and digital platforms. A number of regulations have been published. Despite this, the government is still open to new recommendations.

This was conveyed by the President at the culmination of the National Press Day commemoration at the Jakarta State Palace on Tuesday (9/2/2021). MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo, DPR Chairman Puan Maharani, DPD Chairman La Nyalla Mattalitti, a number of Maju ministers, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Press Council Chairman Mohammad Nuh were present at the event, which also took place virtually.

I also realize that the media industry is under pressure with the massive and rapid development of social media. I agree, we need convergence and levels playground fair, said the president in his speech.

Some of these aspirations, according to the president, were taken into account in law number 11 of 2020 concerning job creation. The implementing regulations relating to information have just been published, namely government regulations relating to post, telecommunications and broadcasting. However, the government remains open to the aspirations of the media.

To this end, President Jokowi has promised to order the relevant ministers to issue regulations that protect the rights of journalistic work. Thus, the economic benefits of journalistic work can be appreciated also by conventional media as producers of works and digital platforms as aggregators.

So far, news publishers upload and distribute their content on global digital platforms. Global digital platforms use their technology to determine where and when content appears on the platform, including to monitor the digital advertising ecosystem.

This condition raises a number of chains of issues that lead to unfair business competition. News publishers benefit from the distribution of their content, but that is not worth the benefits of digital platforms.

Not only that, it has backfired on publishers because of the ads sucked into the digital platform. This condition causes the publisher’s business to decline due to a decrease in advertising revenue.

The pandemic is making these conditions worse. Some print media are closed. Even online media advertising revenue, based on data from the Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Association (AMSI), has fallen by 50% from before the pandemic, although news readability has increased by around 40% .

The president of the Central Association of Indonesian Journalists, Atal S Depari, said that in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, a number of companies were forced to terminate the employment of their employees. In fact, few media companies have gone out of business. There are also those who are trying to make a living switching to digital platforms while learning to adapt.

Read also: Countries play a role in balancing the media ecosystem

The quality of journalism

Distributing content on global digital platforms that do not differentiate journalistic content from non-journalistic content, including hoaxes, can mislead the public. How the search engine’s algorithm works, according to Anthony Wonsono, AMSI’s central director, Monday (08/02/2021) is also affecting the way the newsroom works. For the sake of click flow (bait) on the content of global digital platforms, the quality of journalism is often at stake.

It is the consideration of maintaining professionalism and freedom of the press in the media ecosystem that led the Press Council to initiate a review of the regulations concerning the rights of media managers. Publisher’s right “It is a business issue that has an impact on the quality of journalism and press freedom,” said Agus Sudibyo, member of the Press Council.

freedom of the press

In the midst of the National Press Day commemoration, the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) reminded all parties to protect press freedom as a result of reform. The press is not only the eyes and ears of the public, but also a form of freedom of opinion.

“Therefore, the press is important because it is the very essence of human rights and democracy,” said Deputy Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Amiruddin Al Rahab.

Amiruddin said the press is a means of realizing the right to know and the right to obtain information. Therefore, Komnas HAM considers members of the press to be defenders of human rights because they become a platform for the realization of freedom of opinion.

He recalled that the freedom of the press which is currently being felt is the result of a reform. Therefore, all parts of the nation must take care of it together. The goal is to improve human rights and democracy in Indonesia.

The Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (ICJR), LBH Pers and the Indonesia Judicial Research Society (IJRS) also emphasized the importance of freedom of expression. They called for the protection of journalists and a revision of the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (UU ITE).

LBH Pers’s Ade Wahyudin referred to President Joko Widodo’s statement calling on the public to more actively criticize the government’s performance. In addition to purely rhetorical statements and inconsistent spontaneous policies, he said, the President should pay attention to the many cases that suppress freedom of opinion. For example, in 2020, the National Police Chief issued a telegram regarding the anticipation of cases of hate speech and the spread of hoaxes, as well as cases of insulting authorities / president / government during the Covid-pandemic. 19.

Also Read: M Noah: Three Steps To Dealing With Disruption And The Pandemic

ICJR’s Sustira Dirga added, based on the results of the Political Indicators Survey released on October 25, 2020, as many as 36% of 1,200 people surveyed across Indonesia said Indonesia was a less democratic country. As for 47.7 percent of those questioned said somewhat agree that residents are increasingly afraid to express their opinions (LAS / IKA / EDN / DKA)