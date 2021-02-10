No decision on former President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago





PALM BEACH, Fla. Palm Beach officials on Tuesday discussed an agreement Donald Trump reached with the city in 1993 regarding his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The controversy centers on whether or not the former president can make the club his permanent home.

City council has heard from lawyers on both sides as Palm Beach examines the legality of the agreement Trump signed, which essentially states that guests cannot stay longer than three weeks a year.

“This issue has generated great public interest, which has resulted in hundreds of communications with citizens. I get several every day, ”said Kirk Blouin, director of Palm Beach Town.

The meeting began at 9:30 a.m., but the issue of Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s residence was not discussed until after 4 p.m.

“They know this is what you expect. They could have done it early in the morning, but they want the media to sit and wait all day,” said author Laurence Leamer.

Leamer wrote a book called “Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace” in 2019.

“It’s not even a fight. It’s just nothing. He’s going to stay there. What if they refuse, and he can’t stay there? He has two houses right outside the door. He can stay. there and go to Mar-a-Lago every day. It’s not a fight, “Leamer said.

City attorney John C. Randolph recently sent a memorandum to Mayor Gail Coniglio and city council urging them to hear presentations from Trump, Mar-a-Lago, their officials and neighboring residents before proceeding. take a decision.

A West Palm Beach lawyer who represents Trump and Mar-a-Lago wrote a letter Jan. 28 to Randolph explaining why any claim that Trump is not allowed to live there “has absolutely no merit” .

Randolph told the board that Trump could probably stay if he is seen as a bona fide employee.

Trump is the owner of the club and plays the role of host and promoter, his attorney at the board said on Tuesday.

“It’s a debate that I find silly, to be honest with you. The documents themselves described what would happen with this club. It would be used as it had been used in the past, and it had been used in the spent as a residence, ”Trump attorney John Marion said.

Some Palm Beach residents have opposed calling on the city to enforce the agreement, concerned about traffic, safety and property values.

“This agreement assured my clients that they would be able to live peacefully and enjoy the privacy afforded to others on the island, unfortunately this has not been the case due to numerous violations over the decades. “said lawyer Reginald Stambaugh.

No resolution on the matter was decided on Tuesday.

