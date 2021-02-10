Biden takes cautious stance on China as tensions simmer

Relations between the United States and China are at a low point in the post-Trump era, and almost three weeks into his tenure President Biden Joe BidenDOJ Dismissing Lawsuit Against Author of Melania Trump’s Telltale Book Google Expands Election Security Aid for Federal and State Campaigns Biden Supports House Democrats’ Proposed Threshold for COVID-19 PLUS Controls has yet to speak to his counterpart in Beijing, President Xi Jinping.

Biden vowed to take a different approach to China than the old one President Trump, who campaigned against China's trade policy, then blamed Beijing for the coronavirus that devastated the U.S. economy when Trump was re-elected.

I’m not going to do it like Trump did, Biden said of his approach to Beijing, in an interview with CBS on Sunday. We will focus on the international rules of the road.

Biden faces strong pressure to take a hard line on Beijing, with Republicans already telegraphing that this will be an issue in the 2022 midterm and likely in the 2024 presidential election.

But the president also said he was ready to cooperate with Beijing when it was in the best interests of the United States.

This includes efforts to defeat COVID-19, deal with climate change, expand nuclear non-proliferation in particular to bring Iran back to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and contain the nuclear threat from North Korea and , more recently, restoring democracy in Myanmar after the military coup. .

Tensions between the two countries are high in the post-Trump era in part because of rhetoric from the former president who has repeatedly called COVID-19 the Chinese virus, referring to the fact that the first cases were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan but also because Lawmakers on both sides criticize Beijing for a host of policies affecting the economy and national security.

Tensions recently spilled over in the South China Sea after Beijing denounced the joint exercises by two US carrier groups, calling them an attempt by the United States to work their muscles in the region, undermining peace. and stability.

The comments followed Beijing’s earlier frustration with the United States when a U.S. warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in waters, where a number of countries in the region have made statements.

The U.S. 7th Fleet said the move was a freedom of navigation operation, but the Chinese military accused the United States of violating China’s sovereignty and security.

Yet the Chinese authorities have also repeatedly called for no confrontation, no conflict, no mutual respect, and win-win cooperation with the United States.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Biden was critical in his foreign policy speech last week against Chinese policy, where he said U.S. leaders must confront the ambitions of the China to compete with the United States, but the president and his team have shown no eagerness to engage with Beijing.

They have other priorities, including coordinating with their allies and partners, she wrote in an email to The Hill.

Meanwhile, the Chinese are sending the message that they are ready to improve bilateral relations, but only if it is on Chinese terms. There has not yet been a serious discussion between the two countries on how to deal with their differences or cooperate on issues on which they might have common ground.

Biden said in his interview with CBS on Sunday that there was no reason not to call Xi and that the two had a lot to say.

The president said he was not looking for a conflict between the two nations, but warned that there would be extreme competition.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is so far the top US official to speak to the Chinese, during a call last week with senior Chinese Communist Party official and diplomat Yang Jiechi.

The conversation largely focused on conflicting aspects of the relationship, with the secretary raising the issue of human rights violations in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. On the latter issue, the secretary sided with the Trump administration in its determination that China carry out genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic groups.

Blinken also pushed China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar.

Beijing has so far refrained from calling the military takeover a coup, although it has associated itself with a UN Security Council statement calling for the restoration of democratic rule in the country. and the release of detained and democratically elected government officials.

Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who has not spoken to any Chinese officials, has had calls with allies in Europe and Asia to deal with threats from China.

Sullivan had said earlier that it was a priority to get on the same page with his allies about relations with Beijing, during an event with the US Institute of Peace last month.

I think China is right at the top of the list of things we need to work on together and where there is work to be done to be fully aligned, he said.

Sullivan also said the United States must be prepared to impose costs on Beijing for its human rights violations, but did not specify these measures.

Still, Republicans are laying the groundwork for more pressure on Biden to get tough on Beijing. They are particularly critical of China’s influence on the World Health Organization.

Biden joined the global body on his first day in office, reversing Trumps’ removal from the organization in July over criticism he had not faced in Beijing over the spread of COVID-19.

Meaning. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) And Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) took hold of those criticisms Tuesday, introducing legislation to withhold US funds at the WHO. Their statement follows the publication of a WHO investigation they criticized as failing to address Beijing's role in spreading the virus.

WHO’s mission is to disseminate public health information around the world so that each country can make the best decisions to keep its citizens safe, Scott said in a statement. The WHO has not only failed its mission, but it has failed in the world when it comes to the coronavirus. They have served as a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party, parroting disinformation and helping Communist China cover a global pandemic.

The introduction of the bill coincided with the publication by the WHO of preliminary findings of an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 in China, which found that the disease most likely originated from animals before passing to humans. , although it did not assess the gaps in the global response.

Hawley, who is seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, criticized the WHO for prioritizing the interests of the Communist Party of China over building a healthier world.

His. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), also a potential presidential candidate, tweeted in response to the investigation that [for] for a year now, Chinese Communist Party apologists [the WHO] have tried to trace the origins of the coronavirus.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, yet another possible Republican presidential candidate, also criticized the WHO investigation, tweeting that she should have focused on when China knew about the coronavirus and why it kept it from the rest of the world.

His. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), in an interview with CBS Meet the Press on Sunday, cautioned against Biden's rejection of Trump's foreign policies, including those related to China.

I would slow down if I were President Biden and reassess some of those Trump policies and keep them in place if they made sense, he said.