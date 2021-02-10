Cabinet approves salary increase for federal employees





ISLAMABAD:

The federal cabinet, at its meeting chaired Tuesday by Prime Minister Imran Khan, endorsed the decision to increase the wages of federal employees and asked the provinces to decide for themselves the wages of their employees.

Informing the media of the cabinet’s decisions, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the government would collect tens of billions of rupees by implementing the sugar commission report and negotiating with power companies.

Cabinet approved the appointment of Masroor Khan as chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and authorized the establishment of 30 additional liability courts in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Sukkur , Hyderabad and Quetta.

The cabinet expressed concern over the release of six-year-old wheat by the Sindh government. “This proves two points that by not releasing stocks of wheat on time, the government of Sindh has cut off the supply and gave flour to the people of Sindh, especially Karachi, at higher prices,” said Faraz.

“The government of Sindh has played with the life of the people, played politics on wheat and also played in the hands of profiteers and stockmen,” he added. “We condemn this, the people of Karachi should protest against it, and the issue should be discussed in the assembly.”

The cabinet was informed of updates on action taken on the sugar commission of inquiry report. Ministers were informed that several sweets had turned to the courts, but action was pending after the court proceedings were completed.

The firm was also informed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is reviewing the issue of grants. Faraz said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) uncovered money laundering worth Rs 22 billion.

“The implementation of the sugar investigation report has been delayed due to legal proceedings,” Faraz said at the joint press conference with Planning Minister Asad Umar. “The government won the lawsuits brought by the sugar mafia in different provinces,” he added.

In the past, he said, sugar prices were manipulated by mafias. “The government is working against the mafias,” he added. “Now cameras are installed in the sugar factories to check the real position of the stock.”

The cabinet ratified the finance ministry’s decision to raise federal employee salaries in light of talks between protesting federal secretariat employees and a government negotiating team, including Pervez Khattak and Sheikh Rashid.

Faraz said the prime minister asked questions about the matter again and the three-member committee presented its report. The committee, he said, was “in constant contact with the employees and soon a viable formula” acceptable to both sides would be scrapped.

He added that the federal government had a mandate to deal with federal employees, while those, who came from provinces and where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or its allies had formed the government, would be asked to settle their matters. problems. The.

The cabinet endorsed the recommendations of its committee on electricity, Faraz said. Previous regimes, he added, had signed expensive deals with power companies and the current government could not revoke them as it would have damaged investor confidence.

The government, he continued, has been negotiating with the power companies to find ways to reduce the circular debt of over 2 trillion rupees without compromising anything. “The new deal will save the government Rs 836 billion over the next 20 years,” he said.

According to the minister, the circular debt included 600 billion rupees owed to independent power producers (IPP) and 700 billion rupees to public sector generation companies. Last year, capacity payments were 650 billion rupees, but this year they were 850 billion rupees due to costly oversupply.

Faraz said the cabinet extended the period of the Afghan transit agreement by three months. He also announced that the cabinet had decided to abolish the price control committees, formed in the past to determine the prices of items of daily use, as these were not effective.

“In the past, the committees focused on commodity prices but this could not give the desired results, therefore these are dissolved and now the [district] administrations will be responsible for price control and will be held accountable, ”he added.

He said the economy and industry are taking losses and getting less profit due to the threat of smuggling. The smuggling has resulted in reduced government revenues and increased indirect taxes on the public, he added.

Gasoline smuggling, he said, inflicted a loss of 120 billion rupees and was a cause of environmental degradation due to the inferior quality of gasoline. “The customs service and the FBR [Federal Board of Revenue] now effectively control oil smuggling, ”he added.

Likewise, smuggling of cigarettes and other items would be controlled to make up for lost income, the minister said, adding that the prime minister stressed that the government should seek alternative sources of income.

Responding to a question, Faraz said the government would not create obstacles in the way of the long march planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “It is the legal and constitutional right of the PDM to organize a demonstration … They are free to take a long march.”

Referring to the last session of the National Assembly, he said that after presenting a constitutional amendment bill on open voting in the Senate, the government expected a debate on it and proposals opposition, but they created chaos.

He said the PTI government wanted transparency in senatorial elections but that it did not suit the opposition. “With the support of the media and the nation, the government wants to remove the wealth factor from politics and polls, and this is a golden opportunity to do so,” he added.

The minister urged the people not to heed the absurd propaganda from the opposition, which claimed that the ordinance was enacted to favor the friends of the PTI or that the PTI did not believe in the loyalty of its lawmakers.

There were many problems, including legal ones, in appointing heads of public entities, Faraz said. The number of public entities has grown from over 400 to over 300, as deliberations continue for their mergers. “The heads of various departments will soon be appointed,” he added.

The information minister said the prime minister ordered that the directors general of around 60 public sector institutions be appointed within a week and that if there is any further delay, the reasons should be given.

(WITH ADDITIONAL APP ENTRY)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos