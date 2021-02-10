‘The nation gained independence through unrest’: Akhilesh Yadav’s sharp retort at Prime Minister Modi’s Andolan Jeevi bar





Akhilesh Yadav | Photo credit: ANI New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav hit back Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his “andolan jeevi” remarks on farmers’ protests and said the country gained independence through unrest only. During his address to Lok Sabha, Yadav said, “Our nation has achieved independence through unrest. Countless rights have been received by the commotion. Women were given the right to vote by agitation. Mahatama Gandhi became the father of the nation because he militates for Africa, the world and the nation. “What is said about the protesters, that people are ‘andolan jeevi’. What should I call the people who collect donations? Are they not members of ‘chanda jivi sangatjhan’? He said taking a veiled jibe at BJP. PM Modi’s Andolan Jeevi imprint against protesters Prime Minister Modi delivered his response to the President’s address to Rajya Sabha on Monday where he assured protesting farmers that the existing MSP system will continue, and urged them to withdraw their emotion and give the new laws a chance agricultural. The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws will eliminate the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big business. Prime Minister Modi also criticized the proliferation of a new crop of “andolan jeevi” – who live for the protests and seek ways to start a new movement, and said the country should beware of them. “These parasites feast on every commotion,” he said in his response to a discussion in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the President for his speech at the joint session of Parliament. The MSP promise only exists in speech: Akhilesh Party leader Samajwadi also said that the prime minister’s promise on the PSM exists only in speech but not in reality. “Yesterday I heard ‘MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega’. It’s right in the speech but not on the pitch. Farmers don’t understand, if farmers had been, they wouldn’t have been sitting in Delhi. I congratulate the restless farmers for waking up farmers across India, ”he said. The SP chief also sought to allege that the Center had enacted the three agricultural laws to benefit a handful of businesses. “If the government says laws are for farmers, why doesn’t it take them back, if farmers don’t accept them? The people he was adopted for don’t want him. Who is stopping the government? The allegations that you rolled out the carpet for business and passed these laws are not correct? “, He said.







